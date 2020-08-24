‘The Mandalorian’ Score Coming to Vinyl in Massive Mondo Box Set

One of the undeniable highlights of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series for Disney+, was the inventive and compelling score by Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson. Combining eclectic instruments like the recorder with vintage synthesizer elements and soaring, Star Wars-y themes, it was instantly iconic – both totally of the universe and yet wholly unique. And, fitting for a score this sprawling (and a fandom this obsessed with nifty collectibles) our friends at Mondo are putting out a limited-edition vinyl box set that looks so, so incredibly cool. It’s worth putting a bounty out for.

The box set, a limited-edition, one-time pressing of 3,500 units worldwide, eatures music from all eight episodes, each pressed on their own 180 Gram vinyl disc, with original artwork by Paul Mann, and housed in a heavy-duty slipcase adorned with Mando’s mudhorn signet. And the art, which you can see below, is unbelievably awesome.

“It’s no longer a secret that Ludwig Göransson is the most talented and exciting person working in film and television music right now,” said Mo Shafeek, Mondo Creative Director of Music, in an official statement. “But what goes unspoken is his chameleon-like ability to play within multiple genres, even within single cues of his songwriting for the screen. His music for films like Creed and Black Panther showcase not only his collaborative nature, but also his relationship to pop and hip hop, as well as blending untraditional instrumentation with traditional orchestras. His score for The Mandalorian is similarly masterful in its ability to be wildly experimental while never feeling out of place – like a synth spaghetti western score that feels inspired in equal parts to Ennio Morricone, John Williams and Hans Zimmer, while also never feeling like a pastiche. We are honored to be the home for this complete score.”

This truly staggering box set will be available for pre-order on Wednesday, August 26 at MondoShop.com. This is the way.