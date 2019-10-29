New ‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer Proves Bounty Hunting Ain’t Easy

0

Disney has released a new trailer for The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King) for the streaming service Disney+. The show stars Pedro Pascal as an intergalactic gunfighter presumedly descended from the same warrior race that gave us both bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett.

The series also stars Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Werner Herzog. Joining Favreau behind the camera as episode directors are Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates). Exact plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but a few critics, including Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, got a 27-minute glimpse at the series, and the early reactions were mighty positive.

This trailer treads familiar territory, showing us some of the scenes we saw previously from the first trailer along with a bit of new footage—the most striking of which finds The Mandalorian himself speaking for the first time. And is that a bit of the original score by Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Goransson I hear?

But I’m kind of okay with Lucasfilm keeping this show under wraps until the series premieres. We learned today that press will not receive advanced screeners of the show to review, so everyone will be experiencing the twists and turns of The Mandalorian together on the day it premieres.

Check out the new trailer below. To make sure you’re all caught up and ready for the series’ November 12th debut, here is the new episode schedule, a batch of cool-looking character posters, and some details on the title character from Pascal himself.

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: