The Mandalorian is coming back to Disney+ soon and with it comes plenty of new Hot Toys figures to keep our love of the galaxy far, far away happy. And this time, our friends at Sideshow have brought us a great new figure of Paz Vizsla, played by Tait Fletcher in the series. He's also voiced by Jon Favreau and is a fan-favorite character. So him getting his own Hot Toys figure isn't exactly that surprising.

Vizsla "is a powerful and imposing warrior encased in the strongest beskar armor and equipped with a heavy blaster cannon." As a member of The Children of the Watch, Vizsla is someone who believes in the same Mandalorian creed that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) does. One of the first times viewers really got to explore the character and his relationship to Din was in The Book of Boba Fett when the two were together with the Armorer.

For the figure, much like all the Hot Toys collection, Paz Vizsla is "meticulously sculpted and painted with screen-accurate details such as battle-worn and weathered paint effects." The exciting figure also comes with multiple accessories including "a jetpack, a heavy blaster, an ammo belt, a vibroblade™, an energy shield, and a themed figure display base, as well as multiple swap-out hands and thruster fire accessories for a wealth of posing options." The figure is currently available for pre-order at Sideshow for $285.

Image via Disney+

More Figures From 'The Mandalorian' Are on the Way

Paz Vizsla is the new figure on the way at the moment but there are still some other amazing characters from The Mandalorian coming our way from Hot Toys. The Bo-Katan Kryze (who is played by Katee Sackhoff) figure is currently shipping and is available for purchasing on Sideshow and she can join The Nite Owls in your collection. There is also a figure of the Lady Armorer available for fans of the series.

Overall, the collection that Hot Toys has created for The Mandalorian has continued to be pretty amazing. From figures of Din Djarin and Grogu flying together and Luke Skywalker coming to take the child to train, the collection has continued to grow with new figures and characters throughout the show's run. Vizsla, the Armorer, and Bo-Katan all having their own figures for Season 3 is interesting given how little we know about what the future of the show has in store for us.

Until we know more, we can all collect our favorite characters. You can check out the images for Paz Vizsla figure below:

5 Images