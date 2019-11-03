Pedro Pascal Says ‘The Mandalorian’ Goes “Beyond the Borders” of Good & Evil

0

We’re mere days away from the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian debuting on Disney+ and star Pedro Pascal is still dropping tantalizing hints about what viewers can expect. According to Pascal’s latest comments, which is set five years after the fall of the Empire, The Mandalorian is different from other Star Wars movies and shows in a major way.

During his and co-star Gina Carano‘s chat with AP Entertainment, Pascal shared new details about the series. The Jon Favreau-created series runs with its Western-style take on the Star Wars universe as it follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter working in the furthest reaches of the galaxy. Pascal wanted to make it clear that, similar to Westerns, the show’s ideas about characters being good and evil aren’t clear.

“They separate good and evil so perfectly in the world of Star Wars. And in this one it’s like we’re way more at the center. We’re past those borders, and past those very, very linear, very specific lines of definition.”

Similarly, Carano noted The Mandalorian won’t leave you feeling like its titular protagonist is an out-and-out hero:

“We can be pulled to any side, any one of us. Even when you begin the journey with the Mandalorian, you aren’t sure what side you’re on.”

The more I read about The Mandalorian, the more excited I get about what this series is actually going to be. It will no doubt feel bold for the show to exist in the moral gray areas of the Star Wars world. But, hopefully, fans can recognize that after 40-plus years of this franchise playing it relatively safe with defining its characters as strictly good or evil, its time for an evolution to happen like the one Pascal describes in order to continue to deepen this sci-fi world and make it even more complex.

The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on November 12, the same day the new streamer launches. Check out the official trailer below and read more in our interview with series creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.