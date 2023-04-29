Mandalorians never remove their helmets, right? Some of them, at least, and that includes The Mandalorian's main character himself, Din Djarin, of course. This information was revealed back in Season 1 of the Disney+ show, and it immediately became one of his signature traits. What most people don't know is that, weirdly enough, the only scene in which we see his face that season was responsible for Pedro Pascal sustaining a rather serious injury on set. Maybe that's the reason Mando doesn't take his helmet off?

We know Mando to be played by Pascal, but, most of the time, it's not really him under that sparkling beskar helmet. He shares the character with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, who are responsible for handling the weapons scenes and combat sequences, respectively. So Pascal doesn't usually perform the physical work of playing Mando on set, that responsibility falling mostly to Wayne. Still, in Season 1 our space daddy had to be present for the only time we see Mando's face the whole season, and, of course, that's when he broke his nose. This further expands Star Wars lore by showing that Murphy's Law is definitely a thing and works full-time in the galaxy far, far away.

RELATED: You May Not Have Recognized Pedro Pascal in Some of His Earliest Roles

Mandalorians Wear Helmets for a Reason, I Guess

Image via Lucasfilm/Disney

Whenever watching Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, everyone likes to mention that Viggo Mortensen broke his toe in that scene where Aragorn kicks a severed Orc head when looking for Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd). It's already a meme within the Lord of the Rings fandom, and now Star Wars gets its own version of it, too. You can basically hear it already: "Do you know that scene in which IG-11 (Taika Waititi) removes Mando's helmet? Pedro Pascal actually broke his nose because of it. True story."

This story was revealed when Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian first came out. The Disney+ special shows an in-depth look at the making of The Mandalorian Season 1, with multiple episodes focusing on different aspects of production. Episode 3 is about the cast of the show, and how it was for them filming the series. Right off the bat, though, Pedro Pascal reveals that the only time he ever sustained a work-related injury was on the set of the Season 1 finale: "I was like on tin roofs in ruins in South America, and I was like, 'Wow, one little slip, and I'm definitely done for the rest of my life!' China for five months. The Matthew Vaughn movies." And, while everyone laughs, he concludes: "I stepped out of the make-up trailer looking at my sides and walk into a piece of plywood. I'd never gone to the hospital from work before."

The scene itself, though, did benefit a lot from it. It's when there's an explosion inside the Nevarro bar as Mando and his crew are besieged there shortly after Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) introduction. The team is fleeing through the sewers, but Mando stays behind because of his injuries. IG-11, recently turned into a nurse droid by Kuiil (Nick Nolte/Misty Rosas), offers to apply some medicine, to which Mando only consents upon hearing the argument that the droid isn't actually alive, so it's okay for it to see his face. When IG-11 slips Mando's helmet off, we see his face hurt and bruised all over, with tons of blood and scars... one of them was on the nose, which was really broken.

What's funnier is that that's the state in which production rushed Pedro Pascal to the hospital, covered in make-up from the scene. "So he goes to the emergency room, and they are like: 'Let him in!'" as series creator Jon Favreau recalls, while Pascal remembers jokingly: "This guy's at death's door!" The scene was about someone who was really hurt and badly injured, and everyone had good spirits to laugh about it, including Pascal himself, charming as ever, so it worked out perfectly, as Dave Filoni puts it to him: "You were really in it. Method!" Do you know any actors who went that far for a role, getting seven real stitches for it? No? Oh, okay then.

Pedro Pascal Wore the Helmet More Often in Season 2

Image via Disney+

Say what you will about Pedro Pascal, except that he's not handsome and fearless. He had just broken his nose filming the first season finale for The Mandalorian, and, coming back for Season 2, agrees to wear the helmet more often. Talk about commitment, right? For most of Season 1, it wasn't really Pascal under the helmet, but Brendan Wayne. He and Lateef Crowder are finally being credited as co-leads for playing Mando in action sequences, while Pascal does most of his work for the show recording Mando's voice afterward.

In Season 2, though, there are two key moments in which he's needed to show his face. So, you know, double the danger after being required only once for Season 1 and breaking his nose exactly then. Luckily, everything went smoothly, and those two moments now make for some of the most iconic Star Wars episodes. The first is in the sixth episode of the season, titled "The Believer" when Mando and former Imperial sharpshooter Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) have to infiltrate an Imperial base to obtain the data about where Moff Gideon is holding Grogu hostage. Mando has to take off his disguise's helmet so as not to raise any suspicions about him actually being an infiltrator. The other moment is in the Season 2 finale, "The Rescue," when he removes his helmet so Grogu can see his face at least once before going off to be trained as a Jedi by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

In Season 3, though, we don't see Mando's face even a single time. Sure, we know what he looks like under his helmet, and we sure know the dangers he faces when he does remove it (both the character and the actor), but it would've been nice to see Pedro Pascal really there beside Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and his fellow Mandalorians. We missed him so much, some of us actually started worrying the character was even being prepared to be killed off. So this is directed to you, Pedro Pascal: please show us your pretty face in Season 4 of The Mandalorian. And to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni: make sure to double-check the set for everything Pedro might walk into by accident, okay? This is the way.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.