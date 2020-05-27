‘The Mandalorian’s Mask Situation Caused a Change in Golden Globes Eligibility

The Mandalorian made the out-of-the-box choice of casting a famous and, frankly, aggressively attractive actor in its lead role and then not showing his face for eight episodes. As the show’s title bounty hunter, Pedro Pascal remained mostly hooded for the entire first season, only popping the lid off once in the season 1 finale. It’s a fun narrative decision that now has some real-world consequences: As a result of Pascal’s extremely limited visibility, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has made a change to its Golden Globes eligibility.

As stated today by the HFPA, “voice-only performances are not eligible in any acting category.” According to Variety, that clarification comes directly from the fact that Pascal’s performance is technically voice-only, minus roughly 20 seconds of face time. The actor wasn’t nominated for a Golden Globe for his Mandalorian role, but the mere fact he could have been caused the HFPA to add this explanation. Bottom line: Baby Yoda, who is a real person, could and should have been nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe in 2019.

Mid-way through The Mandalorian‘s first season, it was revealed that Pascal wasn’t actually in the main character’s costume as much as you’d think. While the actor was busy with rehearsals for his King Lear run on Broadway, Brendan Wayne—as in, the grandson of Western icon John Wayne—filled in on-set. Along with another double, Lateef Crowder, Pascal would coordinate the performance remotely.

“[Pascal] would ask me, and I would ask him the same question, which is, ‘Why did you move like this during that moment?’ We would go back and forth,” Wayne said. “The great thing about him is he’s not impressed with himself. He’s just an actor. And I mean that in the good way, not the bad way. He likes to learn and he likes to collaborate and he’s very good at it.”

