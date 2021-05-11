If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, love pinball, and have about $7,000 to spend, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because Stern has announced their latest pinball machine and it’s based on the incredibly popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Like previous Stern releases, they’re releasing three versions: Pro ($6,199), Premium ($7,799), and Limited Edition ($9,199). While all the editions are loaded with cool stuff, the LE is limited to 750 and includes an exclusive full color mirrored backglass inspired by Beskar armor, iconic custom cabinet artwork, custom high gloss powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and Certificate of Authenticity.

If you're actually thinking about buying one of these machines, I'd suggest spending the extra money on a Premium or Limited Edition model because they include a rotating playfield in the upper right corner of the pin. If you ever played Bride of Pinbot it's similiar to that. You can see what I'm talking about in the picture below or in the video further down the page.

According to Stern, other features of The Mandalorian-inspired pinball machines include a large custom sculpture of Grogu, authentic video and audio from seasons one and two, and exclusive custom speech performed by actor Carl Weathers (Greef Karga). The game includes the show's iconic title theme song by Ludwig Göransson and hand-drawn artwork by Randy Martinez.

“Star Wars is timeless and our players have enjoyed every pinball machine reimagined by the iconic space saga,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “Stern’s new pinball machine, inspired by The Mandalorian, continues that tradition with an engaging and exciting story for an entirely new generation of fans around the world. Collaborating with Lucasfilm, we have brought all of the suspense, excitement, and action from the Star Wars galaxy into a one-of-a-kind pinball adventure perfect for any location or home gameroom.”

RELATED: The Future of ‘Star Wars’ Is Bleak With the popularity of barcades around the world and plenty of adult collectors willing to shell out thousands of dollars, pinball has made an incredible comeback over the past decade. I’m old enough to remember the struggle to find a place to play pinball in Los Angeles. Now there are numerous locations in every area of the city. I love it.

Check out the video below along with plenty of images.

