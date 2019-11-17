‘The Mandalorian’: What Planet Do We Visit in Episodes 1 & 2?

0

We’re only two episodes into the new Lucasfilm series The Mandalorian (currently available only on Disney+) and there is so much to process. Among the many questions we still have from the most recent episode, “The Child,” is a very simple one: what planet does this episode take place on? It’s important to figure out considering the Mandalorian was on the planet for half of episode 1 as well, don’t you think?

In general, The Mandalorian takes place on planets that exist in the Outer Rim of the galaxy. These planets are the Star Wars equivalent of the Wild West, where the law is a bit more lax and the characters that populate the area are bit rougher around the edges. Outlaws and those looking for reprieve from the clutches of the now-fallen Empire exist in the Outer Rim and while the latter are just looking to kick back, it’s the former group — the ne’er-do-wells —that keep the Mandalorian’s bounty hunting business going.

Almost half of the first episode of The Mandalorian and all of “The Child” takes place on a desert planet that recalls Tattooine or Jakku, two other arid, desert planets we’ve visited in previous Star Wars movies. In order to find out what planet we’re on in “The Child,” you first have to know who lives there. The one resident we can figure out is the character Kuiil, who’s voiced by Nick Nolte. Thanks to Wookiepedia, we know Kuiil is a vapor farmer who lives on the planet Arvala-7, the very same planet we’re located on as we follow the Mandalorian on the first stages of his mission. The planet has also become a popular hideout for criminals and mercenaries alike as well as Jawas, likely because it’s climate is less than hospitable and because it’s an out-of-the-way planet within the Outer Rim. Arvala-7 is just the first of many planets to be visited in The Mandalorian, so pay close attention as Season 1 rolls on.

