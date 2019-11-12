The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 232 – ‘The Mandalorian’, Disney+, and ‘Doctor Sleep’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about The Mandalorian, the launch of Disney+, and why Doctor Sleep flopped at the box office. For The Mandalorian, we discuss the shortcomings of the pilot, who the show is for, where it fits into the Star Wars franchise, and more. We then move on to discuss whether or not Disney+ is worth it and how it can edge out Netflix. We then finish up with a discussion of how over-reliance on IP may have sunk Doctor Sleep at the box office before closing out with Recently Watched.

