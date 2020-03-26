These ‘Mandalorian’ Bottleneck Gallery Posters Are Gorgeous, and You Can Buy Them Today

The fine folks at Bottleneck Gallery have a little joy to spread today by way of everyone’s favorite cuddle buddy: Baby Yoda. Indeed, today at 12pm ET Bottleneck Gallery is releasing three new The Mandalorian posters—one of which is a timed edition, meaning you don’t have to try and beat out other buyers because it’s available to purchase through Sunday.

First up are two Mandalorian prints by Dave Perillo These are not timed, so you’ll need to be quick on the draw to pick them up. But they’re fantastically episode-specific posters for the Disney+ Star Wars show focusing on “Chapter Two: The Child” and “Chapter Three: The Sin.” The font is a fantastic nod to classic spaghetti westerns, which were clearly an influence on Jon Favreau’s TV series.

And then there’s the timed edition: “Want Some Soup (The Mandalorian)” by Christian Waggoner. It’s a giclee print and it is adorable. It goes on sale today at 12pm ET and will be available to purchase for $45 through Sunday (March 29th) at 11:59pm ET.

Check out the Mandalorian posters below and head on over to Bottleneck Gallery’s website to buy them.

Chapter Two (The Mandolorian) by Dave Perillo

Screen print

18 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$40 / Set: $80

Chapter Three (The Mandolorian) by Dave Perillo

Screen print

18 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$40 / Set: $80

Want Some Soup (The Mandalorian) by Christian Waggoner

Giclee

12 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold

through Sunday (3/29) @ 11:59PM ET

$45