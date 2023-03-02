To celebrate the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm has released two new posters for the show featuring Din Djarin (voiced by Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). The characters appear divided by the Darksaber's blade, with Grogu by Djarin's side. The illustrations might allude to how Djarin and Kryze, while they are both Mandalorians, differ on the philosophy their people should live by. Kryze was a member of Mandalore's royal family before the planet was decimated by the Empire, while the protagonist of the series was raised in a cult that follows a very specific set of rules.

According to Mandalorian culture, whoever wields the sword is the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Since Bo-Katan had set her mind to restoring her civilization to its former glory, she intended to retrieve the mythical weapon, so she could lead her people into a better future. But a factor she didn't expect was Djarin obtaining the Darksaber from the hands of the evil Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) during the second season of the show. Despite Bo-Katan and the friendly Mandalorian being allies, the Darksaber can only change hands when it is won through combat, meaning that Kryze would have to choose between her desire to rule Mandalore or the respect she has for Djarin.

Behind-the-Scenes of The Mandalorian

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Rick Famuyiwa discussed his experience working in the third season of the show. Famuyiwa has been involved with Din Djarin's story ever since the first season premiered back in 2019. The filmmaker talked about how, given this is the third time the team works on the series, everyone knows what their role is, allowing the storytelling to be more confident, fluid and unafraid to go into new directions. Famuyiwa also teased how the third season will focus more on giving closure to hanging plot lines from previous installments instead of planting seeds for what's to come in the future.

Bo Katan in The Mandalorian, Star Wars

Weintraub also sat down for an interview with the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal. The actor was eager to talk about how post-production for The Mandalorian is different from that of other shows due to how the protagonist wears a helmet. This gives the team plenty of opportunities to re-write material and add audio after the episodes are filmed, making the production more flexible. Pascal also teased that, while the third season will surprise audiences differently than its predecessors, it will still give audiences plenty to talk about throughout its run.

You can check out the new posters for The Mandalorian below: