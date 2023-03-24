Mando and Grogu are back! The lovable space-faring duo have finally returned and are now on mission to reclaim Din's (Pedro Pascal) honor. After removing his helmet in front of Grogu, Din was cast out by his Mandalorian brethren. His only chance to return to the creed is to bathe in a sacred pool underneath the rubles of Mandalore.

Related: Most Powerful Characters in 'The Mandalorian', Ranked

With Grogu back at his side, a new starship, and the Darksaber in hand, Din is ready for anything the galaxy has to throw at him. As Season 3 kicks off there's still plenty of questions going forward about Din and Grogu's adventures.

10 Who is Gorian Shard?

When Mando returns to his old stomping grounds of Nevarro, which has done quite well under Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) leadership, he learns that a "Pirate King" is skulking about the sector. Din even comes across several of this Pirate King's goons and deals with them in typical Mando fashion.

The Pirate King, Gorian Shard, learns of this scuffle and puts a mark on Mando. When Din leaves Nevarro, Gorian Shard is waiting for him, with Din nearly escaping into hyperspace. It seems we haven't seen the last of this Pirate King and only time will tell what he has in store for Mando and Grogu.

9 Will Bo-Katan Be Friend or Foe?

Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) has been through a lot over the years. Being thrown into one war after another and losing almost everyone she loves, Bo-Katan has it harder than most. Once believing she was destined to rule her people of Mandalore while wielding the Darksaber, her position was sadly taken away when Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) bombed her home planet.

Now the Darksaber has returned, in the hands of Din Djarin, who Bo-Katan views as an outsider involved with a sect of zealots. Though weary of this outcast, Bo-Katan has helped Din on multiple occasions but when it comes down to the Darksaber, and who should rule her people who will she choose an outsider or herself?

8 Where Are The Other Mandalorian Clans?

The Mandalorians have scattered since Moff Gideon's attack on Mandalore, which left the planet a barren wasteland. Many Mandalorians fled their homeworld never to return believing it to be cursed and poisoned. With all the Mandalorians splitting up into their own sects the group has never been weaker.

Related: Should 'The Mandalorian' Stay Episodic or Become Serialized?

This begs the question, where are all the Mandalorians? We've seen Din's group who follow The Way, but they are seen as zealots by the other clans. Then there's Bo-Katan's group who were once the leading clan of Mandalore, but no other sect has shown up leaving us to wonder how many more Mandalorians are out there.

7 Will Luke Return?

The shocking reveal of last season was that Luke Skywalker himself came to save the day and took Grogu along with him to train in the ways of the Jedi. After the events of Book of Boba Fett, we see that Grogu did learn a lot in his training, but ultimately couldn't give up his attachment to Din and soon returned to the lethal Mandalorian.

That's the last we see of Luke, for now. Busy with building his Jedi Temple and finding more recruits, Luke definitely has his hands full, but that's not to say Luke will never return. There are still plenty of threats out in the galaxy that only a Jedi could face.

6 Will Grogu Build His Own Lightsaber?

Grogu has grown a lot since pairing up with Din Djarin. Going on multiple adventures while running from the remnants of the Empire to finally being trained as a Jedi by Master Luke Skywalker himself. One of the more exciting aspects of Grogu's Jedi training was that he was finally going to get a lightsaber, specifically Yoda's lightsaber.

Except Grogu walks away from his training as he misses Din and never receives a lightsaber of his own. In a galaxy full of perils it seems foolish not to have one of the greatest weapons at your side, so will Grogu ever make his own lightsaber or only ever just use the force?

5 What Happened To Moff Gideon?

Moff Gideon is an example of just how terrible the Empire was. A remnant of the old order, Moff Gideon was responsible for the destruction of Mandalore and had been on Grogu's trail for sometime in the hopes of cloning the little infant Jedi. At the end of Season 2, Gideon is captured and taken away by the New Republic.

Related: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3: How Was Mandalore Destroyed?

So where is Moff Gideon? And what exactly does the New Republic plan to do with him? A major threat like him is sure to come back into the fold eventually, but for now he's under lock and key.

4 Where's Cara?

Din has picked up a lot of companions over his series of adventures but none so more helpful than ex-rebel trooper, Cara Dune (Gina Carano). Cara was a shock trooper turned mercenary in the age of the New Republic, originally from Alderaan, who helped Mando and Grogu on several missions.

Now the real reason Cara isn't around in Season 3 is because of Gina Carano's controversial tweets and Disney'ssubsequent firing of her for said tweets, but what's the in-universe reason she isn't hanging around? There's no mention of her character at all, and maybe never will be, but it seems a little strange that Din wouldn't at least ask about her whereabouts.

3 Will Din or Bo-Katan Become Mandalore?

The moment Din gained possession of the Darksaber fans knew the show was heading towards something big. The Darksaber resembles the coming of the Mandalorian's true leader. It seemed that was the direction Din would be heading to in Season 3, but there's another that could claim the rights of Mandalore, Bo-Katan.

Bo-Katan has been fighting for the Mandalorian people her whole life and has wielded both power and the Darksaber before, while Din technically comes from a rogue sect of Mandalorians and has no interest in the leading their people. It's a mystery who will end up taking the throne, but this season is setting up both to be potential candidates.

2 What's Happening With The Cloners?

Clones have been a crucial part of the Star Wars mythos since its beginning and the same goes for The Mandalorian. Since the first episode of the series Mando has been on a quest to protect Grogu, who is being hunted by fanatic Imperials who want his blood for cloning. But why?

Three seasons in, and we still aren't entirely sure what the cloners want with the adorable little Grogu. There are plenty of theories of what they could possibly want, maybe even subtly setting up the Emperor's eventual return? But information has been scarce and after one of the top cloners himself, Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi), being recently lobotomized it seems the answers are still far off.

1 Is The First Order Rising?

With the Emperor dead and his Empire in shambles only remnants now remain. Led by varying power-hungry warlords the last scraps of the Empire still cling to their old ways in the hopes of destroying the New Republic and bringing back the Empire.

As we've seen in The Mandalorian, the Empire isn't the powerhouse it used to be, mostly now just small militia's on the outer rim, yet they still do have plenty of firepower at their disposal. But how organized are they really? Is Moff Gideon working alone or does he answer to someone above him? Someone more powerful who may have a plan to unite the Imperial remnants? Could the First Order's rise begin soon or has it already begun?

Next: Pedro Pascal Talks 'Mandalorian' Season 3