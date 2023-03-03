Dauntless warriors, the Mandalorians embody the ideals of military society pieced together by honor and creed. Unsurprisingly, the space warriors evoke reminiscences to a bunch of famous warlike cultures from real history: Spartans, Celts, Huns, Sarmatians, Vikings — the list goes on and on, but which one has actually influenced the creation of the Mandalorians and to what extent?

'The Mandalorian's Connections to Ancient Society

In order to untangle the snarl of various cultural and historical references that make up the Mandalorians, we shall first look back in time. There, predictably, we would stumble upon the great warriors of the Ancient World — the Spartans. Indeed, their Stoic, military upbringing often serves as an epitome of warrior spirit and fits the Mandalorian way of raising children. Plus, the iconic T-visor helmet bears certain aesthetic resemblance to the Corinthian and Attic helmets, worn by the Spartans. However, the commonality between the Mandalorians and the Ancient Greek warriors doesn't go much further.

Unlike the Spartans (and the Imperial clone soldiers), the Mandalorians are not prone to work as a perfect fighting unit on a battlefield. Instead, the Mando culture promotes self-motivated soldiers who don't rely much on instructions and directions from a command and instead operate effectively on their own or as a part of a small group of fighters under an improvised lead of the most experienced and talented individual. An absolute loyalty to the state in Sparta is opposed to the core value of the clan/family loyalty among the Mandalorians, which further proves the lack of strong links between those two groups.

How Are the Mandalorians Like the Vikings?

Another warlike people often linked to the Mandalorians as a prototype are the Norsemen of the Early Middle Ages, commonly known as the Vikings. Sure, the nomadic lifestyle with the religious attitude to weapons and battles and the decentralized chain of command easily link the fictional and the real warrior societies. However, these features can be equally applied to many other barbarian tribes — Goths, Vandals, Huns, to name a few. What actually contributes to the argument of the Mandalorians being Space Vikings is the emphasis on their brutal effectiveness on the battlefield, the gender equality within the group, and the overall image of them as slightly anarchic people with the general disinterest in creating a fully-fledged settled civilization. Similar to the Vikings, the Mandalorians were focused on expanding and controlling a vast amount of space through both military invasion, but also the ability to trade and communicate with other cultures. It's hard to tell how much Norsemen actual influenced the creation of the Mandalorians and how much we simply want to attribute them to one another. 'Cause, let's be honest, both the Mandalorians and the Vikings are unbearably cool.

A Celtic Influence

It surely would have been a daunting task to get to the bottom of the cultural origin of the Mandalorians had it not been for one particular person — Karen Traviss. Back in the early 2000s, Traviss was entrusted with a mission to develop a fully working Mandalorian language, Mando’a, as well as write novels exploring the Star Wars universe bound the film sage (her works are still highly regarded among the Star Wars Legends). At that point the Mandalorians' group identity was still an underdeveloped concept, so Traviss brought along the Celtic culture that happened to fit the space warriors like a glove — nomadic mercenaries, with a decentralized, clan-based social structure and an emphasis on the honorable warrior lifestyle. In 2008, Traviss posted in her personal blog a detailed comment on the Celtic roots of the aMandalorian culture (alas, currently available only as a reprint in Celtic Nations Magazine). From there we learn that although Mando’a as a language has no linguistic roots in Celtic languages per se, its significance for the Mandalorian culture is strikingly similar to what a common language meant for Celts — along the warrior creed and clan structure — it was the staple of their identity. The Mandalorians, being a multi-race group, preserved their identity through language and code of living — the importance of speaking Mando’a and following the way of Mandalore were treated higher than any bloodline.

Another aspect of Mandalorian lifestyle that gives off a strong Scottish Highlands vibe is the importance of the vestiary code. In the Star Wars universe, the Mandalorians are easily recognized by their typical armor. Similar to Scottish kilt, Mandalorian armor serves as the fundamental token of citizen status, a hallmark and symbol of cultural identity as well as a visual indication of military status. The same goes for the signs — specific markings on the Mandalorian armor that represents allegiance to a specific clan or organization such as Death Watch.

The similarities between the Mandalorians and the native population of the British Isles don't end there. The Mandos’ resistance against the Imperial oppression poignantly resembles the 18th century confrontation between the Gaelic-speaking Catholic Highlanders and the British Imperial rulers, which culminated in the Battle of Culloden Moor in 1746. Akin to the grievous aftermath of The Great Purge of Mandalore, the loss of the Jacobite Army led to the dismantlement of the ancestral Scottish clan structure and, effectively, the end of the highlander way of life with its warlike customs. The history buffs may also recall that the British army included a semi-independent regiment of Highlanders called the Black Watch, which name suspiciously reminds the one of the infamous Death Watch.

As entertaining as it is to draw parallels between the Mandalorians and our world, it is clear that no fictional culture is a dead ringer for a real one, but rather a captivating hodgepodge of customs, beliefs, and ways of life — the present and past. The Mandalorians indeed resemble various nomadic groups and the warlike societies throughout history, which only proves that as long as fiction exists history will always be the big storehouse that authors plunder for inspiration and that can not only bring about the finest soldiers in the galaxy, but also teach a thing or two about our own world.

The first episode of Season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently available on Disney+. Episode 2 is due March 8.

