First Reactions to ‘The Mandalorian’ Praise the ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Show as “Completely Amazing”

0

The Mandalorian is good! While the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show doesn’t debut until November 12th, the first reactions to The Mandalorian have arrived online courtesy of a select few journalists who were lucky enough to watch the first 27 minutes of the show’s first episode during the press day for Disney+. The series is kind of the centerpiece of the first wave of Disney+ content, as Disney’s own streaming service will exclusively host this live-action Star Wars TV series that’s set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The series was created by filmmaker Jon Favreau, who oversaw the writing and production of The Mandalorian while simultaneously working on Disney’s The Lion King and his excellent Netflix series The Chef Show. Boasting directors like Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Bryce Dallas Howard, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as a Mandalorian bounty hunter and follows his adventures on the outer reaches of the New Republic.

Favreau is already hard at work writing and working on a second season of the series, with plans to finally direct an episode himself next time around. So, it definitely sounds like Disney+ and Lucasfilm are happy with how the first season of The Mandalorian turned out. New episodes will roll out weekly on Disney+ starting on November 12th, when the streaming service debuts. The launch of Disney+ will be accompanied by a litany of library titles from Disney’s video library, as well as those of Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm—but no doubt Star Wars fans will be most interested in first getting a look at this new addition to the galactic canon.

While full reviews for The Mandalorian will come at a later day, journalists in attendance at the Disney+ press day were able to tweet (vaguely) about seeing the first 27 minutes of the show’s first episode, which was directed by Star Wars guru Dave Filoni. The series also stars Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Ming-Na Wen.

Check out some of the reactions below, and for a full rundown of everything coming to Disney+, click here.

This is the Star Wars thing I've been waiting for! While I love the Skywalker saga, I've wanted to see new characters and places explored in depth which can only be done over multiple episodes in a series format. Cannot wait to see more of @themandalorian. pic.twitter.com/exRmsLTYzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

Saw 27 minutes of @themandalorian. It's as awesome as you want it to be. Can't say anything specific but one scene answered a question that I don't think has ever been explained/shown in any @starwars movie. Love that it opens up the Star Wars universe in a cool new way. pic.twitter.com/vTxC427sVi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

Just watched 27 minutes of Mandalorian footage and legit cried. Can’t say much but — This is real and it’s happening and it feels SO FREAKING STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/A56KJBc1GH — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 19, 2019

Also it looks as expensive as it is — they didn’t skimp with this one. Spaceships, creatures, etc all in full effect. Cannot wait for full episodes. #TheMandalorian — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2019

Saw ~27 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. Always difficult to make sense of a bunch of disconnected scenes but it looks intense, surprisingly dark and very expensive. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) October 19, 2019

Y’all know me. Know how I earn a livin’. Know I’m not the biggest STAR WARS guy. But lemme tell ya: THE MANDALORIAN footage looked fucking *awesome*. #SWCC — Scott Wampler™ 🎄 (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 14, 2019

THE MANDALORIAN footage was hands-down THE most exciting thing I saw at #SWCC this year. Holy shit. Gobsmacked by it. Stand by for my report on @bmoviesd. — Scott Wampler™ 🎄 (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 14, 2019

Oh wow THE MANDALORIAN footage looks incredible. We saw IG-88 attacking, we saw Salacious Crumb being barbecued for a meal. And Werner Herzog as some sort of galactic gangster who has his own team Stormtroopers — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 14, 2019

Biggest takeaway for me from the Mandalorian footage was the Mandalorian riding a Dewback and that ROTJ era Scout Troopers are back on those era speeder bikes. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 14, 2019