First Reactions to 'The Mandalorian' Praise the 'Star Wars' Disney+ Show as "Completely Amazing"

October 19, 2019

0

The Mandalorian is good! While the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show doesn’t debut until November 12th, the first reactions to The Mandalorian have arrived online courtesy of a select few journalists who were lucky enough to watch the first 27 minutes of the show’s first episode during the press day for Disney+. The series is kind of the centerpiece of the first wave of Disney+ content, as Disney’s own streaming service will exclusively host this live-action Star Wars TV series that’s set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The series was created by filmmaker Jon Favreau, who oversaw the writing and production of The Mandalorian while simultaneously working on Disney’s The Lion King and his excellent Netflix series The Chef ShowBoasting directors like Taika WaititiRick Famuyiwa, and Bryce Dallas HowardThe Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as a Mandalorian bounty hunter and follows his adventures on the outer reaches of the New Republic.

Favreau is already hard at work writing and working on a second season of the series, with plans to finally direct an episode himself next time around. So, it definitely sounds like Disney+ and Lucasfilm are happy with how the first season of The Mandalorian turned out. New episodes will roll out weekly on Disney+ starting on November 12th, when the streaming service debuts. The launch of Disney+ will be accompanied by a litany of library titles from Disney’s video library, as well as those of Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm—but no doubt Star Wars fans will be most interested in first getting a look at this new addition to the galactic canon.

While full reviews for The Mandalorian will come at a later day, journalists in attendance at the Disney+ press day were able to tweet (vaguely) about seeing the first 27 minutes of the show’s first episode, which was directed by Star Wars guru Dave Filoni. The series also stars Gina CaranoGiancarlo EspositoCarl Weathers, and Ming-Na Wen.

Check out some of the reactions below, and for a full rundown of everything coming to Disney+, click here.

