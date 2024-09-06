Nowadays, The Mandalorian is a massive Star Wars event. Fans eagerly await new episodes of the space opera series, and it seems as if every new installment connects to some other portion of the larger Star Wars universe. From the resurrection of Return of the Jedi-era Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to the return of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the series has almost singlehandedly restored the franchise to its most iconic roots. But in the first season, all of that was different. Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) initial appearances were pretty standalone compared to later seasons and set the tone for a new sort of Star Wars adventure. But of all of these first-season escapades, it's the Bryce Dallas Howard-directed "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" that most stands out, hearkening back to the Western roots of the Star Wars franchise.

'The Mandalorian's "Sanctuary" Is a Classic (Space) Western Adventure

There are many different types of Westerns. From Classic Westerns to Revisionist Westerns, Weird Westerns to Space Westerns, there's something about the genre that allows it to transcend the usual images you conjure up in your mind when you hear the word. But whichever category you prefer, The Mandalorian ushered Star Wars into its streaming future by better honoring its past. It's no secret that George Lucas was inspired by Westerns and samurai pictures when crafting his galaxy from far, far away, and "Sanctuary" dives headfirst into that notion with a plot that closely resembles Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven. In each of these films, a band of villagers is attacked by a group of raiders who wish to plunder their land and threaten to wipe them from the map. In their desperation, these farmers turn to warriors, either of the sword-wielding or gun-slinging kind, to defend them, and teach them how to defend themselves as well. The popular 1953 Western Shane, which predated even Seven Samurai by a year, shares a similar plot.

This familiar story is told again here as the fourth episode of The Mandalorian masterfully adapts the concept to the Star Wars universe. Though some critics of this episode noted that "Sanctuary" doesn't offer anything new to this retelling, failing to subvert any of the common Western tropes often found in these stories, that's what makes it special. The truth is that some stories don't need to be subverted, and too much subversion can ruin what we love most about a particular tale. Just as Pale Rider, High Plains Drifter, and plenty of others have revisited this basic plot before, The Mandalorian sticks valiantly to the script — albeit with a space operatic flare that sets it apart in a very distinct galaxy that is not our own. Djarin might not be a lone gunman here, but he plays the part of the stoic "Bounty Hunter With No Face" just as well, serving as our complicated Western hero trying to do the right thing. What more could we ask for?

From the initial introduction between the titular "Mando" and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in the tavern to the battle sequence at the end, "Sanctuary" feels truly like a Space Western in all the best ways. Evoking similar stories like Firefly, this episode thrives when leaning into the very tropes that make up the Western genre. Howard's clear direction here, with a tightness to Jon Favreau's script that makes it breeze by, hits every emotional beat with such a poignant emphasis that we can't help but wish for more for Din Djarin as he continues his ever-impenetrable and lonely life. Like the cowboys of old, Djarin is forced to ride into the sunset, but it's a tough choice that he's not quite sure that he wants to make.

"Sanctuary" Offers Din Djarin the Chance at a Normal Life

Most episodes of The Mandalorian's first season center around a new job or complex adventure that pits Din Djarin against a new band of raiders, mercenaries, assassins, or outlaws. Sometimes he pursues these escapades, and other times he falls into them, but in both instances, he remains a consistent hero seeking to do the right thing while getting paid. An honorable bounty hunter in every way, Djarin sees honor as the only thing truly worth living for in this world, hence why he saves Grogu from what could have been a very grim fate. But for the first time, and arguably the only time, "Sanctuary" offers our hero something he never thought he would have after taking his Mandalorian vow all those years ago: a normal life.

In defending this community of farmers, Djarin grows attached to a widow named Omera (Julia Jones), who likewise becomes infatuated with the titular Mandalorian. As they grow closer through their training and shared experience, both parents (and Djarin a relatively new one) living in a dangerous world, they find an emotional companionship with one another that suddenly gives them a new outlook on the future. While fans would go on to ship Djarin and Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) in later seasons, Mando's unborn relationship with Omera was the first chance at romance we got to see for our hero, and thus far his only shot at a normal, non-violent life. It's easy to root for these two. Their shared views on simple living, and their desire to see those they love protected from outside forces, draw them naturally together. As Omera, Jones shows an impressive amount of compassion for a man standing in front of her masked by a helmet. Yet even with that challenge, we fully believe that there's something between them.

When talking with Vulture about her directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard spoke about this unrealized potential. "In Westerns," she explained, "there’s an aspect of forbidden love, and sometimes that alone gives you enough tension to play a romance out, where you don’t really actually ever have to necessarily pay it off." It's true that this is how Westerns often end. We see it clearly in Shane, Pale Rider, just about every previous example. Though one of the Seven settles down in the village after The Magnificent Seven, that's the exception rather than the rule. Sadly, Din Djarin doesn't follow suit, instead sticking with the classic Western ending. Elsewhere, Howard has further expressed her love for romance in general, noting that her desire for Djarin in this episode was to explore what might happen when someone who has taken this vow happens to fall in love. It's tragic, really, that the hero of the story who risks his life for these people (and Omera in particular) would fail to attain the very thing he's fighting tooth and nail to preserve.

Bryce Dallas Howard Introduced Cara Dune in Heroic Fashion

But Howard's desire to insert romance into The Mandalorian wasn't her only major contribution to the series, nor was the clear Western feel of the episode the only thing that made it stand out. "Sanctuary" also introduced audiences to Cara Dune, a former Rebel shock trooper-turned-mercenary who works alongside Djarin to protect the small village on the planet Sorgan. Unbeknownst to audiences at the time, Dune would become a major player in the series moving forward, serving as one of Djarin's most consistent and trustworthy allies throughout the first and second seasons, even aiding him in the eventual battle against Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) at the end of Season 2.

Here in "Sanctuary," however, Dune is more than just a blunt instrument, but also something of a dream come true for Bryce Dallas Howard. "There’s a lot of stuff that the character of Cara Dune gets to do that was kind of wish fulfillment for me," the director revealed to Vulture. "She’s a fighter. And it was very important that this character was formidable, and that you believed that she’s a warrior that Mando would seek out to help him." Without Dune's help, Djarin wouldn't have been able to beat these odds, nor could he have trained the Sorgan farmers in time for the skirmish ahead. It's not often that the titular Mandalorian asks others for help, but in this instance, we understand why. Between his romantic entanglement with Omera and his partnership with Cara Dune, "Sanctuary" reinforces the idea that Djarin cannot survive forever on his own, and pushes the Space Western hero out of his isolated comfort zones.

Season 1 of 'The Mandalorian' Set the Series Apart From the Rest of Star Wars

The first season of The Mandalorian is a treasure. With plenty of standalone adventures to choose from, it doesn't rely too heavily on the overall plot, nor is it as serialized as future installments. The show felt very much like a window into a portion of the Star Wars universe that fans have always been curious about but never been able to fully explore on-screen due to the time-consuming nature of the Skywalker Saga. But Djarin's initial adventures aren't about defeating the Empire, crushing a Sith conspiracy, or even fighting in the Clone Wars. They're more personal and delicate, and they open the door to both new and familiar worlds that we see now through very different (masked) eyes.

It's a shame that future seasons of The Mandalorian dove so far into the complicated mythology of Star Wars that it could never recapture the greatness of its first season. An episode like "Sanctuary" is simple to be sure, but it contains more emotional depth and emphasis on Djarin's profession. It focuses on the important things — Djarin keeping Grogu safe from unknown threats, Djarin growing close to those he's sworn to protect, and the tension between duty and desire — that feel best experienced in an episode that's divorced from the rest of the Star Wars universe. Sure, there are references to the Rebel Alliance and a full-on AT-ST shows up in the third act, but these feel more like extensions of the world rather than a push toward any specific branding in efforts to grow the larger franchise.

Having directed an episode from each season of The Mandalorian — as well as the "Return of the Mandalorian" episode of The Book of Boba Fett — there's no doubt that Bryce Dallas Howard's first contribution to the Star Wars universe is her best. Especially in the show's beginning, The Mandalorian prided itself on giving its directors plenty of creative freedom (something Howard's father and Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard was surprised to hear), and we can see that clearly with "Sanctuary." The episode is a nice reprieve from the more intense and focused episodes surrounding it and gives our heroes some much-needed time for reflection and relaxation. Though they can't stay on Sorgan for fear of bringing other dangers to its people, we almost wish that they could.

