‘The Mandalorian’: Relive the Entire First Season in Under Two Minutes

Disney has released a recap video for the first season of The Mandalorian. What’s funny about this video is that it’s a reminder that not much happened in that first season. To make sure they were able to pull off the VFX, the showrunners scaled back on plotting, and kept the first season largely episodic. All you really need to know about in the first season comes from the pilot and the season finale. There’s a bounty hunter known only as The Mandalorian, he’s sent to retrieve an asset that turns out to be a child, and instead of delivering it to the bad guys, he instead opts to piss off some very bad people in a quest to return the child to its people. That’s not to say the first season of The Mandalorian was “bad” but if you missed most of the episodes, you’re going to be fine going into season two. The premise is still simple.

The big question now that The Mandalorian is a hit and they know they can pull off the VFX is if they really try to pile in more mythology. My concern is that the show will have a strong link to The Clone Wars since that show’s head, Dave Filoni, is heavily involved with The Mandalorian, and we know that Ahsoka Tano will be in the new season played by Rosario Dawson. Pair that with the introduction of the darksaber at the end of The Mandalorian’s first season, and you have the potential to really force viewers into also checking out The Clone Wars and possibly Rebels as well. That could be really rewarding for fans of those shows, for but for everyone else, we kind of just want to see Baby Yoda be cute and Mandalorian shoot people. We’re easy to please.

Check out The Mandalorian Season 1 recap below. Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: