‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Adds Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

We’re still months away from The Mandalorian season 2 dropping on Disney+, but a new scoop from Slashfilm reports that a fan favorite will be there waiting for us when it does. Rosario Dawson joins the series as Ahsoka Tano, marking the first time the Clone Wars and Rebels character will appear in live-action.

Ahsoka debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated film that kicked off a TV series that ran for six seasons on Cartoon Network. (A seventh season just debuted on Disney+.) Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka is the former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, and her master’s turn to the Dark Side set off an equally complex journey for the character that turned her into a Star Wars icon all her own.

It’ll be interesting to see how she fits into The Mandalorian, which takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. Not only will this be the first time we see Ahsoka in live-action, it’ll be the oldest version of the character. The Jedi played a key role in the animated Rebels, but that series was set in the years right before A New Hope. Hopefully, it’s more than a glorified cameo. The Mandalorian season 1 was a blast and a half, but much thinner than expected. Characters like Ming-Na Wen‘s assassin Fennec Shand, who was hyped in promotional material before the season, ended up with about 12 minutes of total screentime.

The Mandalorian, co-created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, stars Pedro Pascal as an intergalactic bounty hunter, tasked with protecting a little green force-sensitive tyke who looks a heck of a lot like Yoda. For more on the series, here is Gina Carano confirming season 2 has wrapped and Giancarlo Esposito giving a bit more info behind season 1’s shocking ending.