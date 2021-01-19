If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian and curious about how the series comes together behind-the-scenes, you’re about to be very happy. I recently landed an extended, exclusive interview with Second Unit director Sam Hargrave where he shared some awesome stories about his involvement on the hugely popular Disney+ series. During the 30-minute discussion, Hargrave talked about his experience working with the volume technology, the way you can adjust the lighting to get a very specific look, what it was like when George Lucas visited the set, and how they use practical effects, makeup, and creatures in conjunction with the visual effects to make The Mandalorian look like they are on location even when they’re on a soundstage. He also revealed his reaction to seeing Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and talked about asking her lightsaber stuff, why he loved working with Robert Rodriguez, getting to work on the Boba Fett action, and so much more it’s impossible to list it all here.

But before getting to the interview, if you’re not familiar with Sam Hargrave’s name, you have definitely seen his previous work. He was the second unit director on Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which means he was an integral part in shaping the action sequences you loved. He also spent 15 years performing and coordinating stunts on numerous other films and TV shows, and made his feature directorial debut helming the biggest Netflix movie yet: Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth.

Check out what Hargrave had to say in the player below and further down is a full list of everything we talked about.

Sam Hargrave:

Is he involved in The Book of Boba Fett or The Mandalorian Season 3?

How did he get involved in The Mandalorian Season 2?

What was his experience working with the volume technology?

How you have to plan every shot with the technology.

How you can adjust the lighting to get a specific look you want.

Which action sequence was the toughest?

Talks about why the action sequence in episode 207 was so tough.

How everything in the train sequence except for what the actors were standing on was created using CGI.

How the technology is growing exponentially.

What it was like working with the various directors to turn short scripts into longer episodes?

Why he loved working with Robert Rodriguez.

Talks about what a second unit director does and what he did on Mandalorian.

How much freedom did he have on the series?

How much time did he have before each episode to get ready and prep?

Why it’s advantageous when the characters on screen are all wearing helmets for stunt work.

Did they have to redo any takes because a performer didn’t move the right way with the helmet on?

Was he on set when George Lucas came to visit?

How hard was it to not ask for a picture with Lucas?

What was his reaction seeing Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka for the first time?

How the lightsabers are providing light on set so it doesn’t have to be added in later.

What was it like working on the Ahsoka lightsaber stuff in the forest?

What might fans like to know about the making of the series?

How they use practical effects, makeup, and creatures on set in conjunction with the visual effects.

How involved was he in the Boba Fett stuff and what it meant to him as a Star Wars fan?

Was he on set for the filming of the Jabba’s Palace stuff?

When did he first hear they were making a Boba Fett series?

How Robert Rodriguez is going to be involved in the upcoming Boba Fett series.

Did he take anything home from set or did he get any cool crew gifts?

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Freaks and Geeks’ Is Coming to Hulu Complete With Its Original Soundtrack "You suck, 'Dallas' rules!"