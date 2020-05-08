‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: Jango Fett Actor Temuera Morrison to Play Boba Fett

Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, has been cast as Boba Fett in season two of The Mandalorian on Disney+, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Boba Fett’s appearance was first teased in the season one episode “The Gunslinger,” which showed a mysterious figure approaching the apparently lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Boba Fett isn’t expected to factor into the second season too heavily, but it’ll be nice to see his famed helmet once again. The character was originated by Jeremy Bulloch in The Empire Strikes Back, and later fell into a sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

As explained by THR, Attack of the Clones introduced a secret army of clones created from Jango Fett, and explained that young Boba Fett (Daniel Logan) was actually a Jango clone who Jango decided to raise as his own son. Thus, it makes perfect sense that the same actor who played Jango would later play Boba.

The Mandalorian is slated to return to Disney+ in October, and not only did Robert Rodriguez direct at least one new episode, but so did Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed. The second season also welcomes Michael Biehn to the Star Wars franchise, his third major sci-fi franchise following The Terminator and Aliens. I am the furthest thing from a Star Wars fan, but even I have to admit that The Mandalorian was really good (especially that score), and I can’t wait for the show to come back and justify my Disney+ subscription.

Morrison recently played Jason Momoa‘s father in Aquaman and appeared in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. He has also voiced both Jango and Boba Fett in various Star Wars video games over the years. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is already reported to be in the works, and you can read the latest news about that exciting development right here.