‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Adds Timothy Olyphant’s Handsome Mug to Cast

Who else should be added to the cast of The Mandalorian, the Disney+ Star Wars show that feels the most like a gritty western than any other entry in the canon? How about a guy best known for revitalizing gritty television westerns? Per the Hollywood Reporter, Timothy Olyphant is the latest actor to be added to season 2 of The Mandalorian.

While no details are known about what character Olyphant will be playing — whether a new addition to the universe or the return of a Star Wars standby — I tend to think there’s not many other actors working today that are uniquely suited to the tonal textures of The Mandalorian. Olyphant is likely best known for his neo-westerns like Deadwood and Justified (not to mention his movie-stealing turn in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and well, The Mandalorian is a straight-up neo-western. Olyphant can obviously acquit himself to this scowling world.

But Olyphant is also an accomplished comedic actor, with turns on The Office and Santa Clarita Diet allowing him to twist and escape whatever types he usually gets cast at, developing new shades in the result (and let’s face it, Justified was basically a dark comedy a lot of episodes). The Mandalorian is, to my estimation, often at its strongest when it leans into its own darkly comedic undertones. Whether it’s the presence of Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, or, TBQH, Werner Herzog, The Mandalorian ain’t afraid to cut its drama with some surprisingly tension-diffusing choices. Olyphant, an expert of all of these tones, especially when put together, is thus quite the lovely choice for a season 2.

