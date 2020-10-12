These New ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Character Posters Are Kinda Creepy-Lookin’

Disney and Lucasfilm have unveiled a quartet of The Mandalorian Season 2 character posters to further induce excitement for the upcoming season, but as it turns out they’re almost Halloween-appropriate. The posters are somewhere between hand-drawn illustrations and heavily photoshopped photographs, resulting in a little bit of an odd image – but no less exciting. It honestly kind of makes me want to see an animated Halloween short starring Baby Yoda. It couldn’t possibly be worse than the Star Wars Christmas special, right?

In all seriousness, these posters are yet another reminder that while movies may have vacated 2020 entirely, The Mandalorian Season 2 remains one of the most highly anticipated entertainment events of the next couple of months. Per the official synopsis, Season 2 of the live-action Star Wars series finds The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and The Child continuing their journey as they face enemies and rally allies, making their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

It does appear as though we may be in for a bit more complex of an overall storyline in Season 2 vs. Season 1, which was essentially just Mando protecting Baby Yoda for an entire season (not that many were complaining). Jon Favreau is once again the showrunner for Season 2, and also once again wrote most of the episodes himself.

In addition to The Mandalorian and The Child, these character posters also put the spotlight on Carl Weathers’ bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga and Gina Carano’s former rebel trooper Cara Dune, both of whom have joined The Cause alongside Mando and should be solid allies moving forward.

Check out The Mandalorian Season 2 posters below, and for more on who’s writing which episode this season click here. The new season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30th with new episodes releasing weekly every Friday.