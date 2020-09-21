‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 (and 3? And 4?!) Details Revealed by Giancarlo Esposito

During People Magazine’s pre-Emmy interviews, Giancarlo Esposito, who was nominated for both The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul, was asked what the upcoming season of Mandalorian might look like — a question many of us are dying to know the answer to. In his answer, Esposito not only hinted at the broader scope and answered questions of Mandalorian‘s season 2, but just might have accidentally let it slip that it’s going to have a season 3 and 4 on the way — and may have implied he knows where this train is running already!

Here are Esposito’s comments, in full, on what we can expect from season 2 of The Mandalorian:

“The next season of The Mandalorian is going to be very interesting because you’re going to start to find out the power of The Child, what The Child really means. You will also start to uncover the origins of the Darksaber that Moff Gideon has and how that plays into previous Star Wars history connected to The Clone Wars and other shows. And you’ll start to get a real dramatic sense of the territory. We’re living in a universe that is huge and [has] so much to explore. So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s going to come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers.”

A few things to glean. One: I am very excited to find out what “The Child really means” beyond “a force of redemption for The Mandalorian and a force of cute-ass memes for me, Gregory Lawrence.” Two: Fans of expanded continuities, it sounds like you’re gonna be eating good once this folds in on The Clone Wars history. And three: Esposito seems to be implying pretty directly that season 3 and 4 are on the way — and, in classic “peak TV” fashion, these later seasons will be the real payoffs for the show! Thus far, no official word has come from Disney about a season 3 or 4, so take this with a grain of salt, but the fact that production seems to have quite the plan in store, and that season 2 is a huge part of the puzzle, is one to be excited about.

The Mandalorian season 2 comes to Disney+ October 30 — and in case you haven’t already watched it 10,000 times, here’s the latest trailer.