‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Will Give Moff Gideon a Larger Role

When The Mandalorian Season 2 rolls around later this year, expect to see more of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon. The Breaking Bad actor didn’t appear in the Disney+ Star Wars series until the penultimate episode of the first season, but we did get the feeling we’d just been introduced to the series’ Big Bad. Gideon seemed to know a lot about the show’s heroes—Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian, Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, and Carl Wathers’ Greef Karga. Oh, and Baby Yoda I suppose, who is basically the show’s living MacGuffin.

At the end of The Mandalorian Season 1 finale, Gideon was bested by the heroes but emerged from his TIE Fighter wielding a dark lightsaber. The “darksaber” as it’s called is a vital piece of Star Wars mythology (at least to those who watched the Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series), so we had a feeling that wouldn’t be the last we’d see of Moff Gideon. And we were correct.

Speaking at the TCA’s with /Film, Esposito confirmed that Moff Gideon has a larger role in The Mandalorian Season 2:

“It’s growing,” Esposito said. “Yes, I do. I most certainly do.”

Does that mean we’ll be getting more serialized storytelling in Season 2 rather than the “mission of the week” feel of Season 1? Here’s hoping.

Esposito also frankly discussed his relationship to the Star Wars franchise, admitting he’s not necessarily crazy about the new movies Lucasfilm has been making:

“It’s been exciting to be a part of that project because of the iconic nature of it, but even more so, because it has returned me to the Star Wars that I loved,” he said. “I saw the first few movies and dropped away because it became more and more in a different vein than what I wanted to be in, but this is the true space western. It gives you room and space and each one is a little bit of a film. So you’re able to tell a story visually and it returns to the original guts of mythology based deeply rooted in Joe Campbell’s mythology which George Lucas was so fond of and which is why he was inclusive of that mythology in Star Wars so I’m pleased to be a part of that.”

So, uh, I doubt that Esposito is a Reylo fan.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ later this year.