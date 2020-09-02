‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date — and It’s Coming Soon
The Disney+ series The Mandalorian finally has a Season 2 release date — and it’s sooner than you think. The Mandalorian is currently riding very high thanks to the whopping 15 Emmy nominations it recently received in categories running the gamut from Outstanding Drama to Outstanding Guest Actor to Outstanding Visual Effects.
Now, The Mandalorian is hopping from one high note to another as it gears up for the release of another, eagerly-awaited new season. On Wednesday morning, it was announced new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 would begin streaming on Friday, October 30. The Season 2 premiere date was accompanied by a brand new logo for The Mandalorian. The new logo adds a few treats for eagle-eyed fans, including The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, walking alongside Mando (Pedro Pascal) and a new, blue-tinged color scheme. To either side of our heroic duo seem to be teases of the new worlds they will be traveling to in Season 2 — a new arc teased at the end of Season 1. However, the logo doesn’t give us any clues to the whereabouts of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) or his plans to track down Mando and The Child.
What’s also unclear at this point is what kind of release strategy Disney+ will opt for with Season 2. If you recall, The Mandalorian Season 1 episodes had an unusual release schedule, with the first two episodes premiering on November 12, 2019, and then November 15. Then, new episodes arrived once a week before Episode 6 and 7 getting released five days apart and the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere sandwiched in between the penultimate episode and the Season 1 finale on December 27. With no new Star Wars movies on the horizon and no further Lucasfilm tie-ins to speak of, it seems The Mandalorian is clear to forge its own release path. We’ll keep you posted on what that will entail when we know more.
The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on October 30 on Disney+. Check out the new logo for the show below. For more, check out our round-up of the best shows on Disney+ right now.
This is the day. New Episodes Streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ZlJua6SEP8
— Star Wars (@starwars) September 2, 2020
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.
