Here Are the Big ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 1 Cameos You May Have Missed

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere episode.]

One of the great things about The Mandalorian is that the Star Wars show offers an opportunity for a number of recognizable faces to appear in one-off cameo roles. Season 1 brought us Jason Sudeikis, Adam Pally, Clancy Brown, Bill Burr, and many others – some of whom even obscured their faces. The show’s episodic nature makes weekly guest stars easy to include, as does the fact that the series shoots in Los Angeles – ease of access is a big deal, and clearly creator Jon Favreau has a lot of famous friends.

And when it comes to familiar faces, the Season 2 premiere of the Disney+ series is no exception, as it offers a host of cameos that range from unrecognizable to extremely familiar.

So in case you missed some of those Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 cameos, we’ve rounded up who played who below. As another reminder, these are spoilers for the Season 2 premiere episode of The Mandalorian – so if you don’t want to know some major plot points, I would suggest turning back now.