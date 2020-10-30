‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Premiere: Who’s That at the End?

Spoilers ahead for Chapter 9 of The Mandalorian.

For whatever reason, Star Wars cannot get enough of Boba Fett. A cult favorite from The Empire Strikes Back, the taciturn bounty hunter has surged in popularity over the decades, going from side-character to kid-unfriendly action figure to the son of the guy who was the basis for all the clones in the Clone Wars. That’s not to mention abandoned projects like a Boba Fett video game and an aborted Star Wars spin-off. Even The Mandalorian seems like a compromise where you get to have a Boba Fett TV series without all the baggage that he carries.

But you can’t keep a good bounty hunter down. The first hints of the character’s reemergence were seen in Chapter 9 of The Mandalorian, “The Marshal”, where we see Timothy Olyphant’s character wearing Fett’s armor, which he bought off some jawas. For those who need a refresher on the last time we saw Fett wearing his own armor, he was knocked into the sarlacc pit by a blind Han Solo and presumably eaten. While discarded Extended Universe material found a way to bring back Boba Fett, since Star Wars officially relaunched under Disney, he was still presumed being digested in the sarlacc.

Until we got to the final shot of the season premiere, where we see a guy looking out on The Mandalorian driving away with Fett’s armor. The guy? He’s played by Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones. You may recall that in Attack of the Clones, Jango asked for a child clone of himself, Boba, so it’s safe to assume that an adult Boba Fett would look like…Temuera Morrison.

Does this mean Boba Fett is back? It appears that way. Obviously, fans of the character are probably ecstatic to see his return, and that he probably wants his armor back. It remains to be seen how much Boba Fett factors into the plot of this season of The Mandalorian, but if they’re bringing him back, it’s safe to assume that people will want to see more than just a minor glimpse at the end of an episode.