The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was a doozy, full of this season’s potent mixture of big-name cameos (maybe the biggest name of them all!), oversized action, and lovely emotional flourishes. It also left us with a few questions that have the potential to reverberate in Season 3 and beyond.

1. What Does the Empire Want With Baby Yoda’s Blood?

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

This probably would have been a good question to ask the sniveling scientist Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) once they boarded the transport ship, like, what are you doing with my abducted son? (This is especially true since the Mandalorian already rescued Grogu from this weirdo in Season 1 in the midst of a very ominous-looking medical procedure.) This blood mystery was brought up later when Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) spit at the Mandalorian that he could take his child back since they had already gotten what they needed from him. But what do they need him for? Our best guess is that it has something to do with the resurrection of (groan) the Emperor, who miraculously survived being atomized with the rest of the second Death Star … or was cloned … or something … leading to him showing up in last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But maybe there’s something evil afoot that has absolutely nothing to do with the Emperor? Boy, we hope that is the case. Because the whole Emperor thing is so, so stupid.

2. What Happens to the Darksaber Now?

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

Some of the, er, tenser moments of the episode were when Moff Gideon explained to the Mandalorian that Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) wanted to defeat him in battle because only then could she wield the mythical lightsaber and lay claim to the throne of Mandalore. (This is a lot, I know.) So, when the Mandalorian tried to hand it over like they were swapping snacks at the lunch table, Bo wouldn’t have any of it. This has to do with honor and legacy. And before they could decide what to do, exactly, a certain Jedi showed up and put that whole conversation on pause. Still — will the Mandalorian and Bo-Katan have to fight it out so that she can take the Darksaber? Will everyone on that ship just agrees to let her go her way with the blade and not say anything? Or is there a reality where the Mandalorian actually returns to Mandalore to lead the planet’s people? (Admittedly, that last one seems like a stretch.) Will Bo-Katan reclaim the sword and take back the planet? Whatever happens, this is one of the more tantalizing plot threads left dangling from the Season 2 finale.

3. Will Grogu Meet Kylo Ren?

When Luke leaves with Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, are we to imply that the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda will now be part of the group of young Jedis that eventually fall thanks to the rise of Kylo Ren? The timeline doesn’t totally work (The Mandalorian takes place roughly 5 years after Return of the Jedi) although we’re also not sure how old Kylo Ren was when he decided to turn against his master and embrace the Dark Side of The Force. So maybe it could work out after all. That would be especially tragic if Baby Yoda died in an inferno along with a bunch of other Jedis-in-training — and also certainly amp up Kylo Ren’s is-a-complete-monster cred.

4. Where Is Luke Going With Grogu?

This leads us to another question: where is Luke going with Grogu? The Rise of Skywalker featured a flashback to Luke training Leia on what looked like Endor. Could that be his go-to training ground? Or could he be headed someplace else?

5. What Happens to Din?

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

After his emotional farewell to the Child, what is the Mandalorian, a.k.a. Din Djarin, supposed to do now? Is he going to go back to being a for-hire bounty hunter? Will he become a more upstanding citizen, maintaining law-and-order on some backwoods planet like Cara Dune (Gina Carano) or Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant)? Also, he took off his helmet in front of people — again — so does that mean that he is going to be ostracized from his clan (as seen in Season 1)?

Our best guess is that he actually becomes one of the Rangers of the New Republic, the new Star Wars spinoff Disney announced during Disney Investor Day 2020 along with several other characters from The Mandalorian (#BringBackOlyphant). This is even more likely considering Boba Fett appears to be taking over The Mandalorian proper. And honestly, the idea of the Mandalorian and some other favorites bopping around the galaxy solving crimes and squashing uprisings sounds very, very cool. It also allows the potential for him to reconnect with his tiny, big-eared, Force-wielding son, which would of course be an unalloyed delight.

6. What Is A Dark Trooper?

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

If you need a refresher on the nature and purpose of those super scary robot soldiers known as Dark Troopers, we’ve got you covered. (Side question: how awesome was Ludwig Göransson’s music in this episode? That Dark Trooper theme is the best and that piece of music when The Mandalorian takes off his helmet made the sequence even more powerful.)

7. How Does Moff Gideon Know What He Knows?

Throughout the episode, Moff Gideon torments the Mandalorian with the amount of information he has (about how hard a time he had with the Dark Trooper, what weapons he has discharged, etc.). We know that Gideon had placed a tracking device on The Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest, which eventually led to its destruction (sad!) Is he monitoring the situation from security cameras, or is there some other, more sinister explanation for the amount of knowledge he possesses?

8. Are We Ever Going to Get a "Star Tours" Reference?

Now, hear me out here. We have gotten references to virtually every part of the Star Wars galaxy. The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian even had a reference to “Maclunkey,” the weird new bit of dialogue that surfaced in the Han versus Greedo shutdown in the original film. Elsewhere, the original run of action figures has been explicitly referenced, with generous nods to Boba Fett’s initial animated appearance in The Star Wars Holiday Special and Dave Filoni’s animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. A hat has been tipped to all three of the trilogies. But "Star Tours," the very first Disney/Star Wars theme park attraction, hasn’t been mentioned at all. (We thought that the vehicle they steal in “The Siege” was going to be a Starspeeder; sadly, it was not.) We would argue that the original Star Tours, which ran consistently from 1987 to 2011 (when it was refreshed and given a new vibe), was (and still is) crucially important to the legacy of Star Wars and maintaining the public’s interest in the property even during the fallow years. It is located in Disney Parks around the world and is still a must-do attraction. Also, the storyline of the original attraction took place after the events of the original trilogy, so it’s even in the same time period as The Mandalorian. For the love of god just put RX-24 (aka Rex) in there somewhere. We know Filoni, Favreau, and the gang isn’t above it.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Disney+. For more, find out what is coming to Disney+ throughout December.

