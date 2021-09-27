With Funko Pop! figurines being so popular with avid collectors and casual fans alike, it’s no wonder that every major franchise in the game would want to immortalize their characters as tiny, plastic bobbleheads. Star Wars is no exception to that rule, and now it looks like we’ll be getting even more from the science-fiction franchise very soon. Today, Funko announced an all-new line of Pops for The Mandalorian, an addition to its already extensive range of figures for the series and introducing some new and much-beloved characters to the lineup.

Funko has announced 11 new figures in the upcoming line, including four “common” figures available wherever Funkos are sold, a mystery “chase” variant, and six exclusive figures, only available at certain retailers. The common figures include Luke Skywalker with a young Grogu, infamous rogue turned ally Fennec Shand, Grogu on top of the Jedi seeing stone (that features lights and sound), and Cobb Vanth in his stolen Boba Fett armor, with the chase variant featuring Vanth without his helmet.

Image via Funko

The exclusive figures feature two Walmart exclusives, including Boba Fett sans helmet, as well as a deluxe "moment" set of Boba and Fennec on the throne in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Entertainment Earth is set to sell two glow-in-the-dark exclusives, including a helmeted Din Djarin and Moff Gideon’s battle droid in liftoff, and Walgreens and Funko.com will also release two exclusives, featuring The Frog Lady and Din Djarin with his beskar spear, respectively. Walmart will also sell a coin purse featuring Funko renditions of Din and Grogu, and an enamel pin set featuring the clan of two, as well as Moff Gideon and an armorless Boba Fett.

The new line of Pops follows The Mandalorian’s seven wins at this year’s Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. The Pops are set to release sometime in early 2022, and non-exclusives can be preordered via Target. Check out more images below:

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

