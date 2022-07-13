The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian may have arrived almost two years ago, but Hasbro is still unveiling new—and extremely impressive—figures from pivotal moments from "Chapter 16: The Rescue." Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal Hasbro's newest multipack featuring four highly posable figures, which includes Mando facing off against a sinister Dark Trooper with his beskar spear, and Moff Gideon intimidating the handcuffed and weary Grogu.

Back in 2020, The Mandalorian left fans on the edge of their seats when Luke Skywalker showed up to whisk the Force-sensitive 50-year-old youngling off to be trained, leaving a maskless Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to mourn the loss of their wolf-and-cub dynamic. Fortunately, in the interim between Season 2 and Season 3, Mando and Grogu were reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, which saw Grogu choose to leave Skywalker's tutelage and reunite the bounty hunter. Their separation may have not lasted too long, but that doesn't mean you won't want to reenact the heartbreak of "Chapter 16" with these new Hasbro figures!

Hasbro's Vintage Collection artfully embraces the aesthetic of Kenner's original Star Wars figures, both with the vintage-inspired packaging and with the classic 3.75-inch scaling of the figures and vehicles in the collection. In addition to the four figures, the Rescue Set multipack also includes ten entertainment-inspired accessories to help you recreate the Mandalorian's nerve-wracking rescue mission to free Grogu from Moff Gideon's clutches.

Based on the images for these impressive new figures, it looks like Star Wars fans will be able to set the Dark Trooper ablaze with some faux fire, and set the figures up so Din Djarin's dual flamethrowers are the ones setting it ablaze. Additionally, the highly poseable figures will allow collectors to pit Mando against Moff Gideon (Gincarlo Esposito) in the rematch of the ages as the deadly Darksaber goes up against the impenetrable beskar staff. Naturally, you'll want to make sure Din Djarin ends up winning the Darksaber, so he can become the unwitting ruler of Mandalorian.

You'll still have to wait quite a while to pick up Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Rescue Set. The set will retail for $74.99 when it becomes available in Spring 2023. Just in time for The Mandalorian Season 3 to hopefully have a return date set. Check out the new figures below:

