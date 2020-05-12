Katee Sackhoff Joins ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 as Live-Action Version of Bo-Katan Kryze

A new but very familiar face will be joining The Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff as a live-action version of her Star Wars: The Clone Wars character, Bo-Katan Kryze. It’s been a big, buzzy couple of days for fans of the Disney+ original series. News of Sackhoff’s casting comes just days after we learned Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the Star Wars Skywalker saga prequel trilogy, will play iconic Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett on Season 2. Additionally, it was announced on May 4 The Mandalorian Season 2 episode directors roster will include Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.

Slashfilm reported on Tuesday morning Sackhoff would be joining The Mandalorian cast to play the live-action version of the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze. Neither Sackhoff’s reps nor reps for Lucasfilm have confirmed the casting news, but Slashfilm notes multiple sources have confirmed Sackhoff is joining the cast. Slashfilm’s report also notes Sackhoff filmed her appearance as Bo-Katan back in February, which seems to imply her role may be limited to one episode in Season 2. Even though it makes total sense that Bo-Katan, would likelycross paths with Pedro Pascal‘s Mandalorian protagonist at some point given their shared home planet, it’s unclear why Bo-Katan will show up in Season 2 and if it will tie in to any arc see on The Clone Wars or Rebels.

Sackhoff has voiced Bo-Katan on both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels since 2012. Her casting as a live-action version of Bo-Katan is very intriguing, not just because it canonically ties The Mandalorian to the animated Star Wars TV shows, but also because we’ll get to some more character development with the titular Mandalorian in these new episodes. Of course, there is also the very curious question of whether or not Bo-Katan’s appearance in Season 2 has anything to do with the Darksaber’s introduction at the end of Season 1 which, if you recall, is currently in possession of the Mandalorian’s new main enemy, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

The Mandalorian Season 2 is currently in post-production, with the premiere date on Disney+ still set for December 2020. For more, check out our complete Star Wars universe timeline so you can get caught up.