Michael Biehn Joins ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 As a Bounty Hunter

Michael Biehn has joined the cast of The Mandalorian Season 2 as a rival bounty hunter from the Mando’s past, according to reports by Slash Film and Making Star Wars. Very little is known about his character at this point, or how large his role will be, but the actor is a welcome addition to the cast of the hit Disney+ series.

The idea of Biehn appearing in a Star Wars property is music to the ears of sci-fi nerds everywhere. He famously played the cool-headed space marine Hicks in James Cameron’s action-horror sequel Aliens, as well as the time-traveling Kyle Reese in Cameron’s breakout film The Terminator. He also excels at playing unhinged villains, as evidenced by his performance as the paranoid Hiram Coffey in Cameron’s The Abyss and the chaotic gunslinger Johnny Ringo in the thoroughly-excellent western Tombstone. So whether his character turns out to be an adversary or a reluctant ally, he’s well-cast.

Biehn’s casting news comes off the heels of another surprise Mandalorian announcement, the addition of Rosario Dawson as fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan from The Clone Wars animated series. Season 2 recently finished filming earlier this year, with Pedro Pascal returning as the titular Mandalorian. Gina Carano and Carl Weathers are also back, and we’ll likely see several other characters return as well. The show is due back this October on Disney+.