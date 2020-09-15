New ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Photos Tease WWE Star Sasha Banks, Reaffirm Baby Yoda’s Cuteness

The launch of a new trailer for The Mandalorian means that Star Wars super-fans all around the world are united in a singular cause — scrubbing each and every frame for clues as to what’s to come when the Disney+ series returns for a second season at the end of October. And in these official images released by the Mouse this morning, one fact is definitely confirmed: Baby Yoda is one cute motherfucker.

Other facts uncovered about the Western-inspired series created by Jon Favreau include the appearance of a Tusken Raider, which might indicate a trip to Tatooine is on the horizon, and that the alien population of the show is set to include a new one-eyed fellow (about whom all Disney will say officially is “he’s an alien”).

In addition, we get a good look at WWE star Sasha Banks (The Mandalorian does love its unique casting choices) in her new cloaked role — who she’s playing in Season 2 is yet to be confirmed, but one rumor is that she might be playing the live-action version of the Star Wars Rebels character Sabine Wren. Plus, our ol’ pals Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito are back to play.

We also get some glimpses of new environments that will probably be quite dangerous for Baby Yoda and pals, befitting what executive producer Dave Filoni previously told told Entertainment Weekly — specifically that the scope of the series will expand beyond Mando’s quest to care for his ward (though of course, Mando will never abandon him). “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy,” Filoni said.

Check out the images below, watch the first trailer for the season, and check out the official poster as well as our full trailer breakdown. There’s sure to be a lot more Mando magic to come as the countdown begins to October 30.