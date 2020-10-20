‘The Mandalorian’: New Season 2 Footage Teases More Bounty Hunter Badassery

Disney just released another look at The Mandalorian season 2, a.k.a. the continued adventures of a Star Wars bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his little green buddy, not-officially-named Baby Yoda. This is definitely, as they say, the way.

Co-created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ back in November of 2019, the first live-action Star Wars TV series, ever. Along with Pascal, the show stars Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano. Favreau is reportedly writing six of Season 2’s eight episodes, with Filoni and Season 1 director Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) taking one apiece.

This new footage expands upon what we’ve seen already in the lead-up to Season 2, including the Razor Crest having a whee bit of an ooopsie, skidding down onto the surface of an ice planet. There’s also Cara Dune (Carano) and Greef Karga (Weathers) reuniting with Mando as he confirms his new quest — finding a way to return The Child Baby Yoda to “its kind.” Who else might be able to help him in his quest? Sounds like the answer might be other Mandalorians, but if that fails, he’s still got his trusty jet pack as a backup.

Check out the trailer below. The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on Friday, October 30. For more on the show, here are a few new character posters and the first trailer.

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 2: