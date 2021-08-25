The most recent episode of the Disney+ docuseries Star Wars: The Mandalorian came clean about how the production crew managed to keep the mind-blowing ending a secret during filming. Behind the scenes, executive producer Dave Filoni inserted several digital and script decoys of Jedi Plo Koon into the filming process. But as fans of the show now know, it was a giant and successful act of misdirection.

"It's fairly well known by deep core fans that Plo Koon's my favorite Jedi. And a lot of people, if Plo Koon from the script got out, would assume 'Well, of course, 'cause Dave likes Plo Koon'" the producer said during one of the behind the scenes interviews. He went on to add that in addition to using him as a placeholder in the script for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), they digitally replaced the actor with a Plo Koon head on the raw footage. The episode also showed concept art which featured Plo Koon instead of Skywalker.

As many diehard fans will tell you, Plo Koon perished after Order 66 declared all Jedi to be enemies of the evil empire and demanded their extermination, several years before The Mandalorian takes place. Despite this, had the fake news of Plo Koon leaked, it would have pleased a lot of fans. After all, this wouldn't be the first time that Star Wars content creators re-wrote canon to make a better story. In addition to Filoni being a known fan of the deceased Jedi hero, Plo Koon was also a mentor to Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) during the Clone Wars, which would make it easier for fans to believe the ruse.

You can watch the "Making of Season 2 Finale" episode on Disney+ right now to learn all about how Hamill's cameo was successfully kept a secret, as well as other fun behind the scenes Season 2 tidbits.

