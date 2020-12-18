Matt, Adam, and Liz have a spoiler-filled discussion about the latest season of the Disney+ series.

This week on the second of two new The Collider Podcast episodes, we're joined by TV editor Liz Shannon Miller for a spoiler-filled discussion of The Mandalorian Season 2. We discuss how we felt about the series coming off its first season, how the show's identity solidified in its second season, where the show fits into the larger Star Wars universe, what might happen in Season 3, and much more.

