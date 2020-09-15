‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Poster Puts Baby Yoda in a Pouch

In addition to releasing a new trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian, Disney+ has released a new poster for the Star Wars TV series. When we last left the masked bounty hunter, The Mandalorian had been tasked with reuniting The Child (better known as Baby Yoda) with its kind. My hope is that after the proof-of-concept first season the storytelling will start taking some chances and start growing the characters. The first season of The Mandalorianwas fine for what it was as escapist entertainment that was borderline Star Wars fan-fiction, but I’m curious to see what they do in Season 2, especially as they start leaning more into the mythology created in the Clone Wars TV series.

Check out The Mandalorian poster below, as well as all of the newest photos as well as our full trailer breakdown. The show returns to Disney+ on October 30th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: