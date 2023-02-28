The second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian sees its title character (Pedro Pascal) seeking more of The Child's people, so the child can be reunited with its own kind. To do so, the Mandalorian (also known as Din Djarin or simply "Mando") seeks the help of Gor Koresh (voiced by John Leguizamo) in finding more Mandalorians to assist Mando on his quest. Gor Koresh turns the table on Mando, attempting to kill him for his beskar armor, but Mando gets the better of him and learns that another Mandalorain has been spotted on Tatooine. There, Mando reunites with Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) whose droid helps point Mando in the direction of the town where the other Mandalorian was spotted.

The town, Mos Pelgo, is marshaled by Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) who wears green beskar armor despite not being a Mandalorian. He claims to have bought it from Jawas to protect his town. Vanth agrees to hand over the armor if Mando helps the town kill a Krayt Dragon that's eating the town's livestock. Using a Bantha as bait, and arranging a truce between the townsfolk and the Tusken Raiders, Mando helps kill the beast and win the armor.

Returning to Peli Motto, Mando is given told by the insect-like Dr. Mandible that he has a contact who is said to know of other Mandalorians. To learn more, Mando takes on the task of transporting a Frog Lady and her eggs to Trask where her husband will fertilize them and tell him more information regarding Mandalorian sightings. The Frog Lady uses the severed head of Q9-0 (Richard Ayoade) to translate for Mando. The Child eats some of the eggs himself, frustrating everyone, and after a threatening attack from intergalactic arachnids, Mando's damaged ship eventually makes it to Trask.

On Trask, the Frog Lady is reunited with her husband who directs Mando to an inn. There, a sea captain offers to take Mando and the Child to the Mandalorians. While at sea, though, he throws them both into a cage with a Mamacore, a Kraken-like creature. The captain aims to kill Mando for his armor only for the Mandalorians to turn up, saving Mando and the Child. These Mandalorians are led by Bo-Katan (played by Katee Sackhoff, reprising her role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels for the first time in live-action). However, when Bo-Katan, Axe (Simon Kassianides), and Koska (Mercedes Varnado) remove their helmets, Mando is reluctant to trust them as this is against his custom. Bo-Katan tells him that he is a child of The Watch, a group of zealots who subscribe to the ancient way of the Mandalore, and that most Mandalorians no longer do. As a result, Mando refuses their help.

Bo-Katan then offers Mando the information he seeks in return for his help, raiding an Imperial ship in their fight to reclaim Mandalore. He agrees, leaving the Child with the Frog Lady. They fight stormtroopers while Bo-Katan seeks the Darksaber, a weapon stolen from her by the empire. Mando bravely charges towards some stormtroopers to allow the Mandalorians to take control of the ship, and fearing a loss, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) coldly instructs his men to sacrifice the ship, killing everyone. The Mandalorians win, however, with Bo-Katan offering Mando a place on their team. Mando instead opts to continue on his own path, now with information of a Jedi on Corvus called Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

Ahsoka being the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker from The Clone Wars, fans were eager for her appearance, however, the show took a detour to reunite Mando and the Child with Season One favorites Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano). The two have since cleaned up Nevarro, and offer to have Mando's ship repaired in exchange for his help in destroying an Imperial base. While they fight stormtroopers, the Child is placed in school and uses the Force to steal macaroons from other children. At the Imperial base, Mando discovers that they had been extracting blood from the Child due to his high midi-chlorian count (which is what makes him Force-sensitive) and transfusing it into test subjects.

After another successful mission, Mando retrieves the Child, and the two head for Corvus in their newly-restored ship. The ship, however, has been chipped with a tracking device, and Moff Gideon readies his army of Dark Troopers to fight Mando soon.

On Corvus, the city of Calodan is run by the Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). She is confronted by none other than Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who gives her one day to surrender and to tell Ahsoka the location of her master, Thrawn (a Star Wars character with several novels about his story still yet to appear in live-action). When Mando and the Child arrive, Elsbeth offers Mando a beskar spear in exchange for killing Ahsoka. When he finds Ahsoka, however, she communicates with the Child using the Force and reveals to Mando that the Child's name is Grogu. Ahsoka refuses to train Grogu herself, afraid of the fear and anger Grogu has been exposed to during his time with Mando. However, she divulges that Grogu was raised in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and suppressed his powers after the fall of the Jedi Order to survive.

After teaming up with Ahsoka to storm the city of Calodan, Mando is told by Ahsoka that Grogu's best hope of contacting the remaining Jedi is by going to the ruins of a Jedi Temple on Tython and using the force. Ahsoka hands Mando the beskar spear, and they go their separate ways. Ahsoka roams the galaxy in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn (which will be the subject of her own Disney+ show) while Mando and Grogu head to the temple ruins on Tython. There, they are confronted by none other than Boba Fett (Temura Morrison reprising his role from the prequel trilogy). He and his mercenary companion Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen who went on to voice the character in The Bad Batch too) demand Fett's armor be handed over, which Mando had acquired from Vanth. Mando agrees in exchange for Fett and Shand's help in defending Grogu.

The empire attack, having been tracking Mando's ship, and Fett and Shand assist Mando in defending Grogu as he attempts to contact the Jedi. Mando returns the armor to Fett, but Moff Gideon's ship appears overhead and blows up Mando's ship. Four Dark Troopers are unleashed and Grogu is captured and taken away. Mando urges Boba Fett and Fennec Shand to uphold their end of the deal by helping him retrieve Grogu and they agree. Grogu is stunned and shackled by the Empire, and Moff Gideon reveals that he is in possession of Bo-Katan's Darksaber. Moff Gideon is impressed by Grogu's use of the Force against the stormtroopers and excitedly informs his doctor (Omid Abtahi) that Grogu will make an acceptable donor.

Mando asks Cara Dune to arrange for the prisoner Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr's Season 1 favorite) to be transferred into her custody. Mando requires former Imperial soldier Mayfield's held in tracking Moff Gideon. Mayfield helps Mando hijack a rhydonium refinery transport on Morak and they disguise themselves as Imperial soldiers. The terminal requires a facial scan, but Mayfield is afraid of being recognized by Valin Hess (Richard Colin Brake) so Mando is forced to break his vow to uphold "the Way of the Mandalorian" and remove his helmet. He does so, proving his commitment to rescuing Grogu. Mayfield however can't help but shoot Hess when the latter dismissed the tragic loss of Mayfield's friends in Season One, and a firefight ensues.

The two run to the roof where they board Boba Fett's ship. Dune and Shand shoot at their enemies and Mayfield delivers the sniper shot that sets the refinery ablaze. With the codes in hand, Mando delivers a threatening message to Moff Gideon. They soon capture Gideon's doctor and learn of the Imperial cruiser's defences. The other Mandalorians rejoin them, with Bo-Katan and Boba Fett particularly clashing over their views on Mandalorian values.

Eventually, Mando uses his beskar spear to fight through his enemies and find Gideon guarding Grogu. Having defeated Gideon, he holds him hostage, and Gideon attempts to goad Bo-Katan into killing Mando and reclaiming her Darksaber since his defeat of Gideon makes him its rightful owner. She doesn't give into temptation however, and the group seem trapped and unmanned as Dark Troopers begin to surround them, closing in. That is, until a mysterious X-wing arrives on the cruiser and a hooded Jedi effortlessly fights his way towards Grogu. Gideon takes a hidden blaster and shoots Bo-Katan before Mando takes another bullet to save Grogu. Gideon then tries to take his own life but is disarmed by Cara.

Mando opens the door for the mysterious Jedi. It's Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)! Luke offers to take Grogu and train him, and Mando takes off his helmet to allow Grogu the opportunity to say a tearful goodbye properly. Luke, Grogu and R2-D2 leave together, thus ending Season Two of The Mandalorian and the story of Mando and Grogu... or so you would think.

The story continues in the subsequent first season of Disney+'s spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett. At the start of the series' fifth episode (until which point, neither Mando nor Grogu have featured) Mando is going about his business as a bounty hunter. In a seemingly unrelated adventure to the show's main plot, Mando finds two Mandalorian warriors who he asks to make his beskar spear into a chain mail tunic, and also inspect his newly-acquired Darksaber. They explain that whoever won the Darksaber in combat is entitled to rule Mandalore, but when Mando admits to having removed his helmet, the tribe turns their backs on Mando. Mando then returns to Tatooine where he and Peli Motto fix up an old starfighter to replace the ship Moff Gideon destroyed.

Finally relating this new Mando adventure back to the show's main story, Fennec Shand arrives to ask for Mando's help in Boba Fett's next battle. Mando agrees, but first needs to run a few errands. From there, he visits a forest planet where he speaks with Ahsoka Tano and R2-D2. Ahsoka warns that Mando's presence will obstruct Luke's teaching of Grogu. Mando, therefore, asks Ahsoka to deliver the chainmail tunic to Grogu on his behalf. Mando then returns to recruit Cobb Vanth to join Boba Fett's cause in the upcoming war, but after Mando leaves Cad Bane (another Clone Wars alumn) shoots Vanth and his deputy.

Meanwhile, Luke gives Grogu the choice of taking Yoda's lightsaber and continuing his Jedi training or taking the chainmail tunic and returning to Mando. When Grogu takes the tunic, R2-D2 flies him to Tatooine where he assists in the fight with his Force abilities. Just as the characters of The Book of Boba Fett assisted the characters of The Mandalorian during their final climax, the favor is returned in the climax of this show. We leave Boba Fett as the leader of the territory originally ruled by Jabba the Hutt, while Cobb Vanth heals in a bacta tank. Just in time for Season Three of their own show, Mando and Grogu are back together in their newly-restored N-1 starfighter, ready to continue their own adventures yet again.