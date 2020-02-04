New Details on ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed by Bob Iger

Disney head Bob Iger has confirmed the release date of Disney+ original series The Mandalorian‘s Season 2. The release date was confirmed alongside the highly-anticipated release dates for new Marvel/Disney+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Thanks to a Tuesday earnings call related to Disney business, we learned The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere in October. Unfortunately, Iger didn’t share a specific release day for the upcoming season currently in the works from series creator Jon Favreau. This release date is, however, much sooner than we might have expected considering The Mandalorian Season 1 premiered in early November 2019 and lines up with Favreau’s earlier Season 2 release date tease. It’s likely Season 2 will arrive on a Friday in October, the de facto release date of the week unless otherwise specified. The expected October premiere date also implies filming on Season 2 will begin soon, but Iger didn’t provide concrete insight on that front either.

In addition to The Mandalorian Season 2 release date, Iger confirmed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive in August (much earlier than the previously believed Fall 2020 premiere window) and WandaVision will be released in December. No release date details for other Marvel/Disney+ shows, like Loki, we mentioned during the call. We got our first look at both Marvel/Disney+ original series during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, with plenty of new footage coming from both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

As far as The Mandalorian is concerned, fans are still in the dark about what we can expect in Season 2. The Season 1 finale set up some tantalizing possibilities, with the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda jetting off into the Outer Rim to try and locate Baby Yoda’s home planet. Meanwhile, a new villain named Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) arrived on the scene and is determined to get his hands on Baby Yoda no matter what it takes. Favreau has been working on the scripts for Season 2 for a few months now, and it will be interesting to see what he’s cooked up for us in the next batch of episodes.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is currently available to stream on Disney+.