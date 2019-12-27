The first season of The Mandalorian, everyone’s favorite bounty-huntin’, Baby Yoda-rescuin’, mask-wearin’ Disney+ series, just came to its eight-episode close. And yet, we’re sure you’re already hungry for me. How long will you have to wait until you can consume season 2 of the Star Wars expanded universe masterpiece? Well, creator Jon Favreau just took to Twitter to eliminate some of the suspense: We’ll be getting season 2 of The Mandalorian in fall of 2020, a full year after season 1’s debut.
While Favreau kept the exact date under wraps in his tweet, it’s nice and somewhat surprising for him to bluntly state when we can expect new chapters. But he’s not giving everything up for free. Instead of accompanying his season 2 promise with a nice Baby Yoda meme or Pedro Pascal looking dope AF, he chose the rather cryptic image of a green, vicious-looking pig-like creature in what might be gladiator clothing. Who is this creature? What do they have to with the future of The Mandalorian? Are they a Gamorrean guard, most well-known for guarding Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi? Are we gonna see “Baby Jabba”?!
Check out Favreau’s tweet below, and start speculating on when exactly in the fall it will drop — plus, what on earth that image could mean. For more on The Mandalorian, check out how the season finale links to shows like The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Plus — our temperature take on the general future of Star Wars.