There is no better way to celebrate Ahsoka Tano Day than watching behind-the-scenes videos featuring The Mandalorian Season 2 star Rosario Dawson. Dawson shared a series of videos on Saturday which reveal everything that went into transforming her from regular old human to a very powerful Jedi and former padawan of Anakin Skywalker. The footage was shared as part of Dawson's celebration of Ahsoka Tano Day, a momentous occasion observed by Star Wars fans because it is the day this important character was introduced back in 2008. News of Ahsoka was shared ahead of her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Since 2008, Ahsoka Tano has been voiced by Ashley Eckstein and the character has also popped up in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny. Dawson took over for Eckstein as the live-action version of the character.

Dawson appeared for just one episode in Season 2, forming a pivotal link between the Jedis of the past and the Jedis of the future with her role as Ahsoka in the events of Episode 5, "The Jedi." Even though Dawson's time on The Mandalorian was brief, she acquired plenty of footage of the makeup team transforming her into Ahsoka Tano. Dawson shared the footage to her Instagram on Saturday, breaking it up into a series of videos for fans to check out. The footage is fascinating and reveals just how intensive a process it was to make Dawson into an otherworldly being.

Image via Disney+

She captioned the first video (which you can watch below) with,

"Happy #AhsokaTanoDay!!! Thank you @ashleyeckstein for bringing Ahsoka to life for us all. It’s one of the greatest honors & privileges of my life to share this remarkable character w/ the world alongside you."

In another post, Dawson shared an exciting video showcasing an even speedier transformation. She explained in the post's caption:

"That time @briansipemakeup & @samanthawardmakeup and I got it down to 1 hour, 43 minutes and 25 seconds in the chair (not counting hair pin/wig cap or wardrobe change)! I like to think my yacking [sic], eating, and DJ-ing doesn’t slow our flow...!!! PS: It feels like next level cosplay till the contacts are in..."

Luckily for fans, this will not be the last time we see Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. In December, during the Disney Investor Day event, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy announced an Ahsoka Tano Disney+ show titled Ahsoka. The new Star Wars show will star Dawson and is one of two spinoff shows from The Mandalorian. The second spinoff is Rangers of the New Republic, which will be overseen by The Mandalorian team Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Disney+. See Dawson's transformation below. Before you go, learn more about all of the new Star Wars TV shows that are in the works.

