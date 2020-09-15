‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a Much Bigger Scope, More Baby Yoda Hijinks

In the Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, Disney+ had a watercooler hit on their hands. The streaming service’s flagship series, created by Jon Favreau, brought a number of instantly iconic moments, characters, and pop culture touchstones into the zeitgeist, from “this is the way” to freaking Baby Yoda, and ended with its fans begging for a Season 2. Luckily, we now have our first look at The Mandalorian Season 2 with this debut trailer, and October can’t come soon enough.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, an often-silent bounty hunter who’s found an unexpected form of redemption in The Child, a small, cuter-than-cute creature that the entire world immediately took to calling Baby Yoda, and no, we will never stop. Other notable actors from the first season include Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Omid Abtahi, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Ming-Na Wen, and the ferocious Giancarlo Esposito, whom it sure as heck seems like will be the big bad of Season 2.

Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni recently teased a larger scope for Season 2, and that’s on full display in this trailer. Truly, this new season looks much bigger than that inaugural season, as The Mandalorian is tasked with delivering Baby Yoda to a group of people known only as “the Jedi.” He’s dubious of course, and it looks like he’ll run into various fisticuffs along the way, but the introduction of The Force and the Jedi to Season 2 will certainly go a long ways towards widening the world of The Mandalorian.

Indeed, Season 1 was purposefully narrow in its scope, not only because it was the first season, but because Favreau and Co. were inventing the technology needed to make it possible. By starting with simple stories, they could work out the kinks of their new tech that rendered visual effects backgrounds in real-time, greatly shortening the amount of time needed for post-production — something key to making a live-action Star Wars series viable.

We still don’t know much about Season 2, but honestly it looks pretty great. We can also look forward to seeing people like Robert Rodriguez, Peyton Reed, and Carl Weathers in the director’s chair this time around.

Enjoy The Mandalorian season 2 trailer below. For more on the series, here’s every dang Emmy nomination the first season nabbed, all of the newest photos as well as our full trailer breakdown and the official Season 2 poster.