Jon Favreau Gives the World a Much-Needed Update on ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2
Jon Favreau has given us a much-needed update on where The Mandalorian Season 2 is at in its production timeline. We’ve been getting fun Mandalorian casting updates by the metric ton in recent months, including news Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, and Katee Sackhoff would all be joining the Season 2 cast. But, even amidst all of this casting news, fans are (most likely) champing at the bit to know if The Mandalorian Season 2 is still on schedule to debut later this year amidst production shutdowns due to coronavirus concerns.
Favreau, an executive producer on The Mandalorian, was able to give some insight to those concerns during a jam-packed virtual panel at the ATX Television Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter). In response to where in the production timeline the show was, Favreau offered up: “We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lock down. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us.”
Favreau’s comments seem to confirm The Mandalorian Season 2 is indeed on track to premiere in October. In addition to confirming the Disney+ show’s production schedule, Favreau also shared a vague (but still intriguing!) tease on the vibe of the new season, telling Mandalorian virtual panel host Anthony Breznican Season 2 will feel more like a continuation of Season 1, mostly due to the rigors of the TV schedule.
The Mandalorian executive producer was also joined by a handful of Season 1’s episode directors, including Rick Famuyiwa, Taika Waititi, Deborah Chow, and Bryce Dallas Howard. At one point, Waititi quipped his Star Wars movie was “all finished, I’m done,” and was then followed up with Chow giving an update on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars spinoff series she’s helming: “We have a little more to do than that, but we are in development still.”
The Mandalorian Season 2 will arrive later this year. Get even more Star Wars updates here.
