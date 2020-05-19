‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: New Details Revealed About Timothy Olyphant’s Mystery Character

After the massive success of its first season, The Mandalorian is stacking up a heck of a cast for Season 2. Last week brought the latest exciting new addition, Deadwood and Santa Clarita Diet star Timothy Olyphant, who signed on to play a mystery character in the upcoming season of the Disney+ series. Well, mystery no more! The good folks over at /Film have delivered some new details about Olyphant’s character, and while you may be familiar with the name if you’re a fan of the Star Wars books, you’re definitely going to be familiar with his gear. So consider that fair warning if you want to maintain the surprise!

Per the report, Olyphant will be playing the character Cobb Vanth, a former slave who becomes the self-appointed sheriff of Tattooine after the fall of Jabba the Hut. And the word is, we’re gonna see him touting Boba Fett’s iconic armor. Why would Vanth have that armor when Temura Morrison has already been cast as Boba Fett?

I’ll let /Film’s resident expert Peter Sciretta explain:

“Introduced in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath book series, Vanth is the self-appointed sheriff of the Tatooine-based settlement Freetown. He wears a mysterious set of Mandalorian armor that was acquired from Jawas who scavenged the wreckage of Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi. As you may recall, that was the site of a battle where Boba Fett was thrown into the Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine’s Dune Sea. It’s assumed that the Mandalorian armor purchased by Vanth is none other than the infamous green armor formerly worn by one of the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunters, Boba Fett.”

There’s still plenty of mystery surrounding how Boba Fett will tie into the series (you can get a breakdown of how The Mandalorian fits into the Star Wars timeline here if you want to ponder more on that) and what this all has to do with the mysterious gunslinger figure seen at the end of the first season. But honestly, my biggest hope is that Olyphant’s role will give him room to shine. The Mandalorian had some great guest stars in the first season, but we didn’t get to see much of them and after Santa Clarita Diet was cancelled before its time, he deserves another role to show off his genre-fluid talents. If we’re really lucky, they’ll let him be funny, because if Santa Clarita Diet proved anything, it’s that Olyphant has some killer, underutilized comedic skills.

Season 2 will also star Katee Sackhoff as the live-action version of the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, and the director roster will include Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.