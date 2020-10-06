‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: Here’s the Full List of Writers for the New Episodes

The Mandalorian Season 2 looms closer, and while Lucasfilm and Disney still have the second season of the wildly popular Disney+ series under wraps, a curious piece of new information has been revealed: who’s writing which episode.

Indeed, this may seem like small potatoes but given how secretive the entire production of The Mandalorian is, it’s interesting to now know who’s responsible for putting pen to paper on Season 2’s batch of eight new installments.

Per the Writers Guild of America West (via /Film) here are the full writing credits for Season 2 of the series:

Chapter 9 – Jon Favreau

Chapter 10 – Jon Favreau

Chapter 11 – Jon Favreau

Chapter 12 – Jon Favreau

Chapter 13 – Dave Filoni

Chapter 14 – Jon Favreau

Chapter 15 – Rick Famuyiwa

Chapter 16 – Jon Favreau

All things considered that’s a pretty short list! Obviously creator and showrunner Jon Favreau is spearheading most of the writing this season, but he wrote six of the eight Season 1 episodes so this is par for the course here. It’s also kind of the exact same order – Dave Filoni wrote Season 1 Episode 5, and he also wrote Season 2 Episode 5. The one new addition this season is Rick Famuyiwa, who was a director on Season 1 but hadn’t written any episodes.

Favreau wrote the bulk of Season 2 while readying the release of Season 1, and they were rearing and ready to go pretty soon after Season 1 debuted. Filming commenced within a few months, and if all goes according to plan one imagines they’ll be back on the stages sometime in the first part of 2021 to keep this money train Star Wars series rolling.

We don’t yet know which directors are directing which episodes, but we do know The Mandalorian Season 2 directors include Favreau, Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers.

For more on The Mandalorian, click here. Season 2 premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 30th with new episodes debuting weekly.