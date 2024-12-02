On the eve of the release of the latest Star Wars project, Skeleton Crew, Collider is happy to bring you a new exclusive featurette from the series that started the Star Wars universe on Disney+. We’re thrilled to share a bonus feature from behind the scenes of The Mandalorian that will be included as part of the 4K UHD physical media release set that launches tomorrow, December 3. The new behind-the-scenes featurette pays tribute to the late Carl Weathers, who plays the role of Greef Karga in The Mandalorian. The clip sees several members of the crew, including Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, sing the praises of the late actor, touting his ability to work without needing direction and also his prowess as a director, which he displayed in the third season of The Mandalorian.

Also releasing on 4K UHD for the first time as part of the same set as The Mandalorian are other Disney properties, including Loki Season 2, Hawkeye Season 1, and Ahsoka Season 1. Fans have been longing for the physical release of Star Wars and Marvel Disney+ shows, and finally, the studio delivered another round after previously launching other projects such as WandaVision, Loki Season 1, and the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. All three seasons of The Mandalorian have been beloved by both critics and audiences, with the debut season and its first follow-up both scoring a strong 93% from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and the third season earning a franchise-low but still “certified fresh” score of 85%. There has been no official word on a fourth season of The Mandalorian.

What Is Next for the Future of ‘The Mandalorian’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While a fourth season of The Mandalorian has yet to be confirmed or even mentioned by anyone involved in the show, the story will continue in the form of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the upcoming film slated to release in theaters on May 22, 2026. Jon Favreau has been tapped to write and direct The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will also star Alien and Avatar veteran Sigourney Weaver. Despite releasing more than a year and a half from now, The Mandalorian and Grogu has reportedly already wrapped filming, meaning the crew will have plenty of time to polish up VFX and CGI shots.

The Mandalorian Season 3 4K UHD set will launch tomorrow, December 3. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch all seasons of The Mandalorian streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+