The third season of The Mandalorian featured plenty of twists and turns of its own, but they were mostly related to the Empire's second attempt at taking over the galaxy. However, there was one lingering plotline more closely related to the main characters that didn't get to be fully explored in the successful Disney+ drama. During PHX FanFusion Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, revealed that Bo-Katan and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal, Brendan Wayne, and Lateef Crowder) shared a kiss during an outtake of the third installment of the series. While the moment took place in a comedic tone between the two performers —Wayne was in the Mando suit that day — it does bring attention to the underlying tension between the characters. Twitter user @misspat_17 recorded Sackhoff's answer at the event, which you can see below.

Din and Bo met during the second season of The Mandalorian when Din was trying to find answers regarding what to do with a Force-using baby. Bo-Katan would eventually lead him to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a former Jedi that used her psychic abilities to determine that the youngling's name was Grogu and that he had been rescued from the Jedi Temple when Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) ordered the clone army to execute Order 66. After that, Din and Bo-Katan remained friends, knowing that they would have each other's backs in case help was needed.

When it was time for the third season of the show to premiere on Disney+. Bo-Katan was in a very different place after she couldn't retrieve the Darksaber from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The mythological weapon has a very special meaning for her people, given that whoever wins the blade in combat is supposed to be the rightful ruler of Mandalore. However, it was Din Djarin who beat Moff Gideon while on a mission to recuse Grogu, so Bo-Katan couldn't lash out against her friend just to take the weapon from him. After the baby is once again placed in danger, Din went to Bo-Katan for help.

Are Din and Bo-Katan in Love?

Throughout the latest episodes of the series, there seems to be plenty of romantic tension being planted in the galaxy far, far away. There is no currently no official romantic relationship between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, but if the studio decided to pursue that direction for the characters, they certainly have plenty of material to support that idea. Even if they have been shown to be friends, Din did say to Bo-Katan that he would follow her with unrelenting support until her song is written. Going back to the last few years of Star Wars films and television series, that seems like a pretty affectionate statement.

