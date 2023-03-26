There’s an overarching power struggle taking place somewhat behind the scenes of The Mandalorian Season 3 with Bo-Katan Kyrze (Katee Sackhoff) at the center of it. There have been quite a few different plots explored this season that have kept this angle as more of a secondary narrative. There was an entire episode dedicated to the New Republic, its Amnesty Program and the journey of Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and Elia Kane (Katy M. O’Brien). Grogu and his continued development and even learned of what he went through when Order 66 was executed. There’s been so much going on that the series’ star, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), has been sidelined at various points. Through all of this, though, has been Bo-Katan and her redemption arc. For her to complete this journey, it seems inevitable that it would entail her regaining control over the Mandalorians and restoring everything that was lost in the Siege of Mandalore. This is why her decision not to tell Din in "Chapter 20: The Foundling" that she saw the legendary Mythosaur makes a lot of sense to her.

The Mythosaur is Bo-Katan’s Key to Leading the Mandalorians

Image via Disney

There’s so much engrained in the Mandalorian culture, but one of the most important pieces to know about is the place of the Mythosaur. This fabled creature was believed to be extinct after the Great Purge of Mandalore, but during “The Mines of Mandalore” episode this season, we learn that this creature is still out there. On a level of Godzilla and King Kong, the Mytosaur are gigantic beings and whoever is able to tame this beast has the power to lead the Mandalorians. For comparison’s sake, it’s similar to the power that dragons have in the world of Game of Thrones, and like those, the idea of them being extinct but in reality still around gives whoever can control it the position to rule. With Bo-Katan being the one who saw it as she dove into The Living Waters to save Din Djarin, who did not come face to face with this creature, it gives her something no other Mandalorian can claim.

There are two things that can give someone the right to power, one being the Mythosaur and the other the Darksaber. The latter is possessed by a reluctant Din, which is why Bo-Katan was so upset when he was the one who defeated Moff Gideon in battle to claim the sword. She was the one who longed for it as a way to regain her control, but with Din being the one who holds it, she has no path to rule unless she was to defeat him in combat, which is something she doesn’t seem interested in as she’s grown closer to Din and Grogu in this season. With the Darksaber seemingly ruled out, it’s the Mythosaur that can be her ticket to power.

Bo-Katan Sought Validity in Telling the Armorer

As we see in Chapter 20, Bo-Katan finally tells someone about her experience with the Mythosaur. It’s just not Din Djarin. She instead turns to The Armorer as we see her gazing at the Mythosaur figurehead over The Forge. Upon receiving the Mythosaur medallion from The Armorer, Bo-Katan questions what The Armorer would think if she had seen this beast, “I would say you’re very lucky.” The Armorer doesn’t offer much to this remark, almost dismissing the idea that she really saw one instead reminding her that Mandalorians can see them in visions.

It was a quick scene, but it was the first time we got a look into Bo-Katan’s mindset. She knew if she had told Din, then she would have been offering him a chance to not only boast the Darksaber but also be the one to tame the creature. This would make him the unquestionable leader. The Armorer is seen as the one with the deepest connection to the culture and the Creed of the Mandalorians. Bo-Katan turned to her because she felt she would be the one who could confirm whether pursuing the Mythosaur is the right thing, understanding that if anyone would believe her it would be her. There’s still plenty of uncertainty surrounding Bo-Katan’s motives regarding this mythical creature, her view of the Creed, and where she wants to insert herself. As the second half of this season progresses, her direction should become much more clearer.

The Mandalorian releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.