Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.Lady Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) is one of the most important Star Wars characters, full-stop, and The Mandalorian Season 3 prioritizing her at the expense of its existing protagonist was a messy move. Two conflicting facts can be true simultaneously! Bo-Katan's intricate journey from Death Watch terrorist to the reformed leader of Mandalore (depicted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels) centered her at the heart of one of the galaxy's most notorious — and revisited — cultures. If The Mandalorian always intended to expand its thematic identity past Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) narrow perspective and into the wider Mandalorian culture, then lending Bo-Katan narrative credence outside The Clone Wars and Rebels makes sense. And it's no hindrance that from the moment Sackhoff removed her helmet for the first time in live action, the actress has operated on a dynamic, career-best stratum.

Having said that, The Mandalorian Season 3 essentially flipped protagonists. It's the inverse of The Book of Boba Fett, a series Din Djarin infamously took over halfway through in a clumsy, rushed move that wrecked all semblance of Season 2's emotional beats. Even though she's the antiheroine-turned-heroine this franchise always needed, Bo-Katan distracted The Mandalorian's narrative focus in a way that epitomizes a continued lack of storytelling coherency within Star Wars television. Din deserves better from his narrative stewards — but so does the great Lady Kryze.

Bo-Katan’s Journey to 'The Mandalorian'

Bo-Katan spring-boarded from animation into live action all thanks to The Mandalorian's Season 1 finale and that boss image of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) standing on top of his downed TIE fighter while wielding the Darksaber. Fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels knew the Darksaber's grisly history and its symbolic significance for the Mandalorian people. Since it was last seen in Bo-Katan's capable hands (Season 4 of Rebels), Gideon's "come at me, bro" move prompted many questions. How did he obtain the Darksaber? Is Bo-Katan safe, is she all right? All possibilities were intriguing and not automatically doomed to failure by any means; it's quite common for a story to open up its world following an insular beginning.

Season 2, Episode 3 of The Mandalorian marked Bo-Katan's official live-action debut, and she's a wonder to behold. Her presence sprinkled breadcrumbs of answers to fans' questions and set the seasoned character on a clear path. Since owning the Darksaber equates to holding the Mandalorian throne (wait until you hear about that time Sam Witwer's Darth Maul had Mandalore under his crimson thumb), Bo-Katan can't unite her people or retake her home world without first reclaiming the Darksaber from Gideon; said reclaiming must happen through combat. Din defeating Gideon and accidentally inheriting Darksaber ownership was a fascinating hiccup to the overarching story as well as Bo's goals. Much like Din discovering his capacity for selfless love through Grogu, did The Mandalorian's endgame involve him unearthing an unknown aspect of his personality that was capable of leading Mandalore? Could a child raised by Death Watch, a terrorist cult Bo-Katan herself fell patsy to as an impressionable teenager, break free of those chains and create the blueprint for a new culture?

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Abandoned Din Djarin’s Character Development

Season 3 didn't answer those topics — unless, that is, you count Din "I didn't ask for this" Djarin twisting himself into a pretzel to find a loophole for Bo-Katan to re-collect the Darksaber sans bloodshed. The audience doesn't learn how Din feels about the responsibilities he narrowly avoided. He's barely an apostate for five minutes before he redeems himself enough to satisfy the Death Watch leaders. He's reunited with Grogu instantaneously rather than rediscovering who he is without his son. There's no internal conflict; there's no character development. Even swearing his undying allegiance to Bo-Katan (who knew Din had such game?) rings hollow because The Mandalorian's protagonist has become as layered as a piece of sandpaper despite the committed performances from Pascal, Brendan Wayne, and Lateef Crowder.

Before Bo-Katan took center stage in Season 3, fandom theorized her desire for the Darksaber might twist her into an antagonist. Her brief appearance in the Season 3 premiere fed the idea: this Bo had lost her fire and her hope. She was depressed, resigned, and abandoned by even the small band of followers she had in Season 2. Thankfully, The Mandalorian swiftly swept that possibility under the rug. Instead, this pair of mismatched Mandalorians, radically opposite in lifestyle but alike in creed, grew to respect one another.

And just like that, Din was shunted aside to allow for Bo-Katan's journey. She heals the divisions between the Nite Owls and Death Watch; she's reinstated as Mandalore's unanimously supported leader (as she should be!) even with a broken, useless Darksaber. The opposing tribes discover they're stronger together, exemplified visually by Bo and Din defeating Gideon as a team. For a culture defined by internal strife as far back as The Clone Wars, that's a fantastic and cyclical resolution. For Bo-Katan, who bears the personal scars of familial infighting, it's phenomenal character work. For fans, it's a moment of satisfied triumph.

Bo-Katan’s Arc Is Fantastic, but She Deserved Her Own Show

The one ding against Bo's arc is how it repeats her role in Clone Wars and Rebels. After so many fits-and-starts, the poor woman deserves a real chance to lead her people unhampered by "oops, the Empire destroyed Mandalore and stole the Darksaber again, better luck next time." Otherwise, her Season 3 story is compact and engaging, if just as regrettably afraid of letting character beats breathe as the rest of the series. I will die on the hill defending Bo-Katan in every way, and that includes her incorporation into The Mandalorian. Her story's worth expanding and concluding, one worthy of the limelight, and one written with finesse, if not profound depth.

So why did it need to happen in someone else's show? Sure, using an existing series is more convenient than developing, greenlighting, and filming a Bo-Katan spin-off. And at the risk of repeating myself, there's no Mandalore without Bo-Katan Kryze. She's spent her life redeeming herself for her early moral failings, and her existence hinges upon healing Mandalore by uniting disparate factions. However, removing her from The Mandalorian series would let her pursue that goal separately from Din, who just wants to travel the galaxy with his son and has no vested interest in a magical space sword. It's a smoother narrative move for everyone, allowing for ample screen time rather than jugging dual protagonists that truly aren't equal at all.

‘The Mandalorian’ Has Lost Its Focus

Personally, I gave this season more leeway than others in my field. For one, as a "Bo-Kastan" since day one, I've been ecstatic to have her in my eyeballs; the character and Sackhoff deserve no less. The Mandalorian has always been an episodic venture focused on the journey, not the destination, so I was content to let each episode unfold. Now that Season 3's concluded, I must sadly agree that The Mandalorian has become dissatisfying — complacent, hurried, and hollow.

Although this season was still entertaining, the series lost its narrative footing in favor of quickly forgotten thrills and its shifted priorities resulted in a muddled journey on top of a perturbed destination. Din Djarin became a side character in his own arc. The character and the actors portraying him deserve more than standing on the sidelines like the only person neither team picked for a physical education class game. (I'll go so far as to argue this problem originated with Bo-Katan's first appearance and was only exacerbated by Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) live-action debut in an episode that operated as a back-door pilot.)

Surely, with a myriad of interconnected series leading into a movie, there was a way to grant Bo-Katan her due but keep The Mandalorian fairly balanced. Bo-Katan vs. Din is endemic to Star Wars television's past missteps and leaves one wondering whether future projects will feel intentionally crafted or just as incongruent.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.