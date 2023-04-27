Season 3 of The Mandalorian is finally done and, while the consensus is that it could've been better, it did get some things right, especially regarding Bo-Katan Kryze's (Katee Sackhoff) character arc. There were many complaints about how the series' plot started focusing too much on her, to the point that it started to feel like she was the main character instead of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder). Poor planning on the season's story made it unpredictable in the worst way, as plots were remembered and forgotten seemingly out of nowhere.

Among speculations, some of us theorized that the show could lead to a clash between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin over the Darksaber, or even between her and the Armorer (Emily Swallow) for control of Mandalore. With so many clans and factions, we were expecting a kind of "Game of Thrones in space" kind of narrative, but everything was solved — rather simplistically, we might add — when the Children of the Watch joined Bo-Katan on her quest to retake the planet Mandalore. Still, as plot development goes, this was much better than falling into old narrative traps and setting her as a sort of "hysterical woman," an infamous and unfortunately common trope in Hollywood.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Made This Marvel Mistake

What Is the “Hysterical Woman” Trope?

Image Via HBO

We've known Bo-Katan since she was young. We saw her grow up, fail, succeed, and then fail again. She was forced to stand idly by as someone else claimed the Darksaber, the only thing that was left for her to be respected by what she has been her whole life, a leader. If she wanted to fight Din Djarin for the Darksaber, she would've had every reason to do so, being not only the heiress to Mandalore's ancient ruling house but also someone who had to give it up to save her people. This is a considerable humiliation, and people lose their minds for way less.

We've also seen many characters go through very similar stories but with tragic outcomes. In common, they have the fact that they're usually women. That's what the "Hysterical Woman" trope is all about, a female character who struggles to make herself understood, going crazy in the process and putting everything in danger. We've seen this happen multiple times in TV and film. Remember in Game of Thrones, when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) burned King's Landing even after the city bells announced its surrender? Or when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) damned whole realities to retain her children in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness even after she spent the whole of WandaVision, her own series, learning to cope with grief?

In real life, portraying women as being hysterical is a gaslighting mechanism, used to diminish their competence and skills when compared to men. Society itself is rigged in a sexist way against them, so that, when they reach a place of power, people tend to question how they got there. In TV and film, it's the same. Female characters may be powerful, and it doesn't matter what they have been through to earn their positions, they still are done dirty by being portrayed as overly emotional and unfit to rule. Even when they are villains, there is always something behind them indicating this "hysteria." Men can be purely evil or have a pathology explaining their behavior and people still regard them as complex compelling characters, but women? Women are downright crazy and have no explanation. That's how the "Hysterical Woman" trope works.

The Mandalorian could've easily had Bo-Katan become bitter toward Din Djarin, and it would've made complete sense, given her history. He basically stumbled onto the Darksaber, after all. Still, it would've brought the series too close to the "Hysterical Woman" trope, and she would be seen no differently than a Mandalorian Daenerys, for example.

Star Wars Has Been Getting Women's Representation Right

Image via Disney

For all its problems in terms of production and storytelling, one thing has been consistent in Star Wars over the last decade: it's been nailing important issues like equality and representation. It's the 21st century, there are no excuses for falling into the same traps and using the same old tropes to tell a story, and Bo-Katan's arc in The Mandalorian is but one of many positive examples in the franchise.

We don't get to see so often women consistently leading a show as she did in Season 3 without the narrative eventually fumbling into her making way for a man to take over or end up destroying her own legacy due to madness, and Bo-Katan proved it is possible. In "The Spies," the sixth episode in the season, she questions her abilities as a leader but is reassured by Din that he would follow her wherever she goes. While these two sure had a moment earlier in the series, we know Din to be the most honorable of Mandalorians, so these words carry a lot of weight and are extremely important to be directed to a female character. Of course, people liked and followed Daenerys Targaryen too, for example, but "The Return" even built a sort of "failsafe" (intentionally or not) for the Mandalorian heiress when it destroyed the Darksaber. It can be reforged, of course, but the meaning is all there: the thing that weighs on Bo-Katan's shoulders is just an object, not a dragon.

Another important aspect here is that Bo-Katan is not a new character in Star Wars, she's been around for more than a decade, played by the same person, meaning that she's not as young as Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) is in the Sequel Trilogy, for example. Her youth is not what's inspiring about her, but her experience is. Seeing women over 30 being heroes and leading fights may not be so common in other places, but it is in our galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian itself also has the Armorer, while The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi had Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Tala Durith (Indira Varma) playing crucial roles in their stories. Not to mention that, behind the camera, few people understand the franchise like Bryce Dallas Howard, who consistently delivers one episode better than the next whenever she directs.

Nowadays, falling into traps like using the "Hysterical Woman" trope is a choice. These things are constantly called out for the dangers they pose to storytelling and how easy they are to write, and, even so, they still happen all the time. Seeing a hit series like The Mandalorian work around them is not only refreshing, it's also a sign that it's always better to seek an alternative to them. Bo-Katan's arc may have had its problems, but it's positive already that they weren't the unfortunate and usual ones.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.