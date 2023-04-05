[Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6.]

Grogu had some very interesting visitors this week, as the latest episode of The Mandalorian delivered some of the show's most prominent cameos. In a series constantly trying to surprise fans with the premise of who might show up next in this corner of the galaxy far, far away, the inclusion of top-tier celebrities in today's episode came from out of nowhere. Lizzo, Jack Black, and Christopher Lloyd made their Star Wars debuts this time around, establishing themselves as new characters who ran into Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his lovely baby.

Titled "Guns for Hire", the sixth episode of the season picks up with Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) traveling to the Pacific planet of Plazir-15, which is still beyond the jurisdiction of the New Republic. The pair head to this particular place while looking for Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), the Mandalorian who could be seen alongside Bo-Katan when she was introduced to live-action during the second season of the show. The mission was to convince Woves and his fleet to join Katan and Djarin in their quest for bringing Mandalore back to its former glory.

When they arrive at Plazir-15, Djarin and Katan are taken to meet the leaders of the community before they can continue their quest of finding Woves. To the audience's surprise, said leaders turn out to be played by Lizzo and Jack Black. The Duchess, Lizzo's character, immediately bonds with Grogu, feeding him snacks while they negotiate a particular mission with Din Djarin. Her husband, Captain Bombardier, is played by Jack Black, and the pair try to live a peaceful life on a planet far away from the ongoing war between the remnants of the Empire and the rest of the galaxy.

Doc Brown Heads to Uncharted Territory

Before she can get to her former crew, Bo-Katan must investigate why the droids around Plazir-15 have been acting suspiciously, especially considering the fact that some of these service droids are programmed battle machines from the Clone Wars. The head of security in charge of said droids is played by Christopher Lloyd, mostly known for his role as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy. The legendary actor promises to help the Mandalorians in their investigation, looking out for the safety of the planet's population. With all of these celebrities coming together, The Mandalorian had one of its wildest episodes to date.

You can check out the official trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian below, before the finale arrives on April 19: